HP Rebrands PCs - Unveils New Logos

HP Inc. has announced a rebranding initiative to simplify its consumer and commercial PC portfolios. This transformation aims to streamline product naming conventions and align with HP's customer needs, and the changing demands of modern users.

Under the new strategy, HP's consumer PC portfolio will use the prefix "Omni" followed by a signifier indicating the product category. Laptops will be labeled "OmniBook," all-in-one desktops will be labeled "OmniStudio," and traditional desktops will be labeled "OmniDesk." Gaming PCs will continue under the OMEN brand. The prefix "Omni" reflects HP's history and its commitment to providing solutions for various needs in today's hybrid world.

HP EliteBook and HP ProBook: HP’s Commercial Portfolio

HP has announced the evolution of its Commercial PC brands, HP EliteBook and ProBook. The company has streamlined its naming conventions to create a more cohesive and consistent portfolio while maintaining the brand equity and familiarity of these sub-brands.

HP will now include a number in the name of each device, ranging from 2 to 10 (with 10 represented by "X"). Odd numbers will denote consumer PCs, while even numbers will be assigned to commercial PCs. This numbering system helps customers understand the portfolio hierarchy, with higher numbers indicating increased performance and advanced features. The modifier "Ultra" will denote premium offerings, while descriptive modifiers such as "Fold" for dual screens and "Flip" for convertible PCs will signify various form factors.

Next-Gen AI PCs and the New Logo

HP has introduced the HP AI Helix logo to symbolize the integration of advanced AI capabilities in its next-gen AI PCs. This logo indicates devices and services built with HP AI Engineering to deliver powerful and secure AI experiences. The shape of the AI Helix, reminiscent of DNA, represents HP’s commitment to embedding AI into its devices.

The next-gen AI PCs feature the HP AI Helix, signifying unique HP AI experiences, such as HP AI Companion and Poly Camera Pro, and protection against AI-generated threats. These devices are equipped with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 40+ trillion operations per second (TOPS) and a next-gen operating system, designed for breakthrough AI experiences both locally and on the cloud.

