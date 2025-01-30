HP to Showcase Digital Printing Innovations at Printpack India 2025

HP India, in partnership with Redington and TechNova, is set to launch its latest advancements in digital printing at Printpack India 2025. The event, scheduled for February 1-5, 2025, at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida (Hall 16, Booth K-36 & K20), will feature live and virtual demonstrations of the HP Indigo digital press series, interactive experiential zones, and the innovative Tower of Productivity.

The showcase highlights HP’s commitment to driving the digital transformation of India’s printing and packaging industry, which is increasingly prioritizing personalized, eco-friendly designs to meet customer demands and reduce waste.

HP’s Vision for the Future of Digital Printing

A. Appadurai, Country Manager for Indigo & Inkjet Business Solutions at HP India, shared his insights on the industry’s evolution:

“India’s printing and packaging sector is undergoing a rapid transformation. Businesses are embracing digital printing to deliver personalized, sustainable solutions that resonate with customers while minimizing waste. HP has already installed 25 B2 digital presses across India, with 50% of them in Tier 2 cities, demonstrating our commitment to empowering businesses nationwide and solidifying our leadership in the B2 segment."

He added, “Innovation is at the core of everything we do at HP. We are constantly pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver exceptional quality and tailored solutions for our customers. We’re excited to participate in Printpack 2025 and showcase how our latest advancements are redefining the future of digital printing."

Key Highlights of HP’s Showcase

Visitors to the HP booth will have the opportunity to explore the following digital press platforms:

1. HP Indigo 100K Digital Press

The HP Indigo 100K is reportedly capable of printing 6,000 sheets per hour with its digital capabilities. Designed for medium to high-volume short runs, it might reduce turnaround times, increases automation, and lowers costs associated with plates, labor, and handling.

Key features include:

- Advanced paper handling and offset-like gripper-to-gripper architecture for higher productivity.

- HP’s proprietary Liquid Electrophotography (LEP) technology, ensuring crisp linework, vivid images, and smooth vignettes.

- New aspect of Indian digital print industry, offering new cost economics and efficiency.

2. HP Indigo 15K Digital Press

The HP Indigo 15K sets a new benchmark in print quality, delivering high-definition, offset-matching results across a wide range of applications. Ideal for commercial and photo printers, it offers:

- Seven ink stations for unlimited color combinations, including ElectroInks Premium White and Invisible Yellow.

- Support for substrates up to 600 microns (24 pt.), making it versatile for high-impact applications.

- Compatibility with both B2 and B3 formats, catering to diverse printing needs.

3. HP Indigo 6K Digital Press

Reinforcing HP’s mantra of ‘HP Indigo First, Flexo Second’, the HP Indigo 6K emphasizes on-demand, high-quality digital printing with unmatched versatility. The press is ideal for a wide range of applications, including:

- Labels, shrink sleeves, and flexible packaging.

- In-mold labels, laminated tubes, and folding cartons in roll form.

HP will also present an extensive application gallery featuring packaging samples printed on the HP Indigo 6K, showcasing its adaptability and superior print quality.

HP xRServices Powered by Microsoft HoloLens 2

One of the features of HP’s showcase will be the HP xRServices, powered by Microsoft HoloLens 2. This innovative solution offers an immersive, real-time support experience for the next generation of printers.

Key highlights include:

- Live, virtual connections with HP engineers during print production.

- A hands-free, interactive experience using the HoloLens 2 headset, where users feel as though they are being guided by a virtual coach.

- Enhanced workflow efficiency and problem-solving capabilities, enabling users to optimize their operations.

Key highlights of HP’s Showcase at Printpack India 2025:

Printpack India 2025 is an event for businesses that are a part of the evolving printing and packaging industry. HP’s showcase will provide:

- Live Demonstrations: Capabilities of HP Indigo digital presses firsthand.

- Interactive Zones: Engage with technologies and explore their potential for your business.

- Expert Insights: Learn from industry leaders about the latest trends and innovations in digital printing.

Conclusion

HP India’s participation in Printpack India 2025 underscores its commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the printing and packaging industry. By showcasing its latest digital press solutions and immersive technologies, HP is assisting businesses to embrace the future of printing.

