HP Inc Introduces New Partner Compensation Booster and New Benefits

HP Inc announced new benefits through its Amplify partner programme to help partners navigate the evolving demands of the future of work with smarter, more connected experiences. Enhancements include the launch of the Amplify SuperPower Booster, an upgraded compensation structure that rewards portfolio-wide HP sales and supports flexible technology solutions. HP is also expanding the Amplify AI programme with new resources and use cases to help partners accelerate adoption. Additionally, the HP Amplify Impact sustainability program surpassed its 2025 enrollment targets, with participating partners seeing an increase in request for proposal (RFP) win rates.

“In ’s fast-changing technology landscape, HP’s commitment to empowering our partners for success in the future of work is more important than ever,” said Kobi Elbaz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Revenue Operations at HP. “AI-powered solutions are transforming productivity, enabling more fulfilling work experiences, helping customers solve challenges with greater efficiency, creativity, and impact.”

HP Partner Programme Evolves for Long-Term Growth

To create new opportunities for HP Amplify partners to grow and stay ahead of evolving market needs, HP has introduced the Amplify SuperPower Booster, an enhancement to the compensation structure of the HP Amplify partner programme. This initiative rewards both commercial, distribution and retail partners for selling across the HP portfolio.

In 2023, HP introduced the More for More benefit, a rate multiplier that boosts sales and compensation for qualified partners. Building on More for More, HP is expanding the initiative to include the entire portfolio of HP products and solutions under the new structure. This new initiative will launch on for commercial partners, with a rollout for retail and distribution partners later this year.

For partners with specialised businesses, HP will continue to reward the unique value and capabilities their expertise brings to the market.



AI Adoption and Upskilling

HP announced the expansion of its HP Amplify AI programme including new customer use cases, instant access to AI experts and personalised AI pathways and training modules including the HP NVIDIA Technical Sales Strategy AI Workstation MasterClass for advanced AI knowledge.

In addition, HP introduced a new tailored and condensed training path for partner executives, covering various AI-focused topics and featuring short video use cases that highlight the tangible business benefits of AI. These concise and practical resources enable executives to make informed decisions and facilitate discussions with customers that drive positive outcomes.

Through collaboration with Alliance Partners and the comprehensive education opportunities offered, HP reaffirms its commitment to lead in AI innovation and partner enablement, delivering effective solutions to customers worldwide. As the demand for AI continues to rise, HP remains at the forefront, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of AI technologies.

