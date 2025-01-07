HP Unveils AI-Powered Elite and Z Series Notebooks

With HP’s newest EliteBooks, fast presentation creation, personalized emails, and a built-in recording studio are possible with just a simple click of a button, alongside built-in security and intelligence thanks to Wolf Security.

For leaders on the move, HP delivers robust and reliable performance wherever their work takes them with the HP EliteBook X G1i 14-inch Notebook Next-Gen AI PC and HP EliteBook X Flip G1i 14-inch Notebook Next-Gen AI PC.

HP is also announcing the newest HP Z2 Mini G1a and the ZBook Ultra G1a, World's first mobile workstation with AMD Ryzen AI Max PRO, both of which were developed in collaboration with AMD to deliver high performance in compact designs. The HP Z2 Mini and HP ZBook Ultra enable users to simultaneously engage in 3D design, render graphics-intensive projects, and work locally with LLMs. HP Z Captis, developed with Adobe, has been recognized as a Best of CES 2025 Innovation Award winner. The HP Z Captis further highlights HP's commitment to fostering creativity without limitations and how co-engineering with industry leaders enhances creative workflows.

Pricing and Availability

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1i will be available on the HP website later this month for a starting price of $2,019.

The HP EliteBook X G1i is expected to be available on the HP website in February for a starting price of $1,999.

The HP EliteBook X Flip G1i is expected to be available on the HP website in February for a starting price of $2,249.

The HP ZBook Ultra G1a is expected to be available on the HP website in spring of 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to availability.

The HP Z2 Mini G1a is expected to be available on on the HP website in spring of 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to availability.

