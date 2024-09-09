HPE Announces HPE Private Cloud AI and New AI Solution Accelerators

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced that HPE Private Cloud AI, a cloud-based solution co-developed with NVIDIA, is now available. This service is designed to help businesses build and deploy generative AI (GenAI) applications, offering a simplified, turnkey experience as part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio.

New AI Solution Accelerators Introduced

HPE also introduced new solution accelerators to automate and streamline AI applications. These accelerators enable enterprises to deploy virtual assistants with a single click and operationalize them quickly, simplifying the implementation of AI solutions.

These new offerings are part of HPE's ongoing efforts to support businesses in their adoption of AI technologies, helping them to operationalize AI solutions efficiently and effectively.

“Businesses are deploying GenAI in an environment where they are simultaneously under pressure to begin quickly and show real value,” said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and general manager, of hybrid cloud and CTO at HPE. “However, implementing AI applications requires organisations to string together various models, datasets, tools and other resources. Solution accelerators are a key differentiator within HPE Private Cloud AI, simplifying a project that could take months to deploy and consolidating that timeline down to a single moment for the enterprise.”

HPE Introduces GenAI Virtual Assistant and Future AI Solution Accelerators

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has introduced its first solution accelerator, a Generative AI (GenAI) virtual assistant. Available now, this tool helps developers build interactive chatbots that answer questions in natural language using an organization’s private data, powered by open-source large language models (LLMs). Businesses can customize AI applications for various functions, including tech support, sales quote generation, and marketing content creation.

The upcoming version of the virtual assistant will include enhanced features, such as voice and image support, multi-agent capabilities, advanced content generation, and multi-task execution.

Future AI Solution Accelerators Planned

HPE plans to release additional AI solution accelerators tailored to specific industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, energy, and the public sector. Some of these future accelerators will be based on NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, allowing enterprises to refine AI applications continuously based on data and feedback.

“Enterprises are looking for accelerated, customised AI tools to meet the needs of their company-specific use cases,” said Justin Boitano, vice president of enterprise AI software products at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints allow AI applications developed with HPE Private Cloud AI to be refined using human feedback, improving models in a continuous learning cycle.”

HPE AI Solution Accelerators for Businesses

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has launched solution accelerators designed to streamline AI application deployment. These low-code or no-code applications, based on NVIDIA NIM microservices, aim to reduce the complexity involved in AI adoption. The accelerators simplify the integration of various IT components, such as microservices, databases, data warehouses, and AI models. They run on HPE Private Cloud AI and are managed through HPE GreenLake cloud, ensuring end-to-end security with enterprise guardrails and data isolation.

AI Partner Program Launched by HPE

HPE has also introduced the Unleash AI partner program to support AI use cases and accelerate time-to-value for customers. The program, part of the HPE Partner Ready Technology Partner Program, includes software providers, system integrators, and service providers across data, AI models, and AI applications. Partner solutions, including those based on NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, will be pre-validated to run on HPE Private Cloud AI. The program is designed to complement HPE’s new AI partner strategy in collaboration with NVIDIA.