HPE Aruba Networking Emerges on the Top in Magic Quadrant

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has revealed that Gartner has acknowledged HPE Aruba Networking as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure. This marks the 18th consecutive recognition of HPE Aruba Networking's leadership position in the industry by Gartner.

The acknowledgment underscores HPE Aruba Networking's consistent excellence and innovation in providing enterprise-grade wired and wireless LAN solutions. Being positioned in the Leaders Quadrant affirms HPE Aruba Networking's commitment to delivering reliable and cutting-edge networking infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of businesses.

This recognition further solidifies HPE Aruba Networking's reputation as a trusted leader in the field, dedicated to empowering organizations with robust networking solutions for enhanced connectivity and productivity.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure report assessed vendors on two key criteria: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Each vendor's strengths and cautions were evaluated within the report, providing comprehensive insights into their performance and capabilities in the market.

“We believe our position in this report is a result of HPE Aruba Networking offering customers a centralized platform, ensuring increased network reliability and security, and integration of AI into network management solutions to provide innovative capabilities to enhance both network team and end-user experiences," said David Hughes, Chief Product and Technology Officer, HPE Aruba Networking.

"We continue to address key customer needs with HPE Aruba Networking Central that are available both on-premises and via the cloud with the UI refresh, as well as zero trust security, dynamic expansion of NaaS, and acquisition-driven advancements with Axis Security in SSE solutions, and Athonet in Private 5G technology," he added.

“We believe being named a Leader for the 18th consecutive time confirms our expertise in wired and wireless LAN infrastructure across campus, branch, and remote deployments, and also highlights a broad set of additional solutions including data center switching, Private 5G, and IoT networks with integrated workflow automation and edge-to-cloud security,” said Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) continues its pursuit of innovation in networking to meet crucial customer requirements. Notably, HPE expanded its enterprise wireless offerings by introducing Private 5G through the acquisition of Athonet, a provider of private cellular network technology.

This move underscores HPE's commitment to providing integrated, cloud-managed solutions. Additionally, HPE enhanced Zero Trust security by integrating Cloud NAC, universal policy, and EVPN/VxLAN access enforcement following the acquisition of Axis Security, a cloud security provider.

In early 2024, HPE announced its intention to acquire Juniper Networks, marking a significant step in bolstering its networking business and advancing AI-driven innovation. These strategic initiatives demonstrate HPE's dedication to staying at the forefront of networking technology, ensuring customers benefit from cutting-edge solutions tailored to their evolving needs.

Being recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant bolsters HPE's confidence in its ability to revolutionize the networking market.