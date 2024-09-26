HPE Expands Aruba Networking Central with New AI-Powered Features

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the expansion of its HPE Aruba Networking Central, an AI-powered network management platform designed to enhance network operations. The platform now includes new artificial intelligence (AI) insights and capabilities that streamline network management across various devices and vendors.

Integration of OpsRamp for Third-Party Monitoring

One of the key updates to HPE Aruba Networking Central is the integration of OpsRamp, which extends its monitoring capabilities to third-party network devices. This enhancement enables the platform to monitor devices from industry vendors such as Cisco, Juniper Networks, and Palo Alto Networks. The inclusion of third-party monitoring aims to offer more comprehensive oversight of network infrastructures.

New Features for Improved Network Management

HPE Aruba Networking Central now offers an upgraded network device configuration engine, allowing for more efficient management of network settings. Additionally, the platform provides expanded network observability, offering deeper insights into network performance. AI-generated network optimizations, derived from data collected from a growing customer base, are also a part of the new capabilities.



“HPE Aruba Networking Central is advancing AI Networking with new next-generation capabilities, built to enhance network automation with AI-powered insights,” said David Hughes, chief product officer, of HPE Aruba Networking. “We are expanding our AI-powered insights for networking and security to cover products from a wide range of industry vendors, offering customers a huge advantage in their ability to control, predict, and manage their network, putting them in a strong position to execute their AI Networking strategies.”

HPE Expands Aruba Networking Central with Enhanced Observability and Device Management

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), following its acquisition of OpsRamp in 2023, has integrated the platform into HPE Aruba Networking Central. This integration enhances the platform's network observability by providing insights from various network devices, including wireless access points, switches, firewalls, and routers. The integration supports a range of vendors and aims to reduce blind spots in heterogeneous network environments while accelerating health monitoring and troubleshooting tasks.

Expansion of Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM)

HPE Aruba Networking Central's Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) capabilities have been expanded through the native integration of HPE Aruba Networking User Experience Insight (UXI) monitoring. Combined with HPE Aruba Networking UXI sensors, this functionality enables continuous monitoring of service level agreement (SLA) adherence, from the user to the application, all within a single interface.

Streamlined Network Configuration Management

To improve network configuration at scale, HPE Aruba Networking Central now includes a common configuration model across HPE Aruba Networking wired, wireless, and gateway products. New hierarchical configuration capabilities have also been added, along with 90 new APIs, to streamline device management and configuration processes further.