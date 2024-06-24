HPE Unveils AI and Hybrid Cloud Programs to Boost Partner Revenue

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has launched a new AI enablement program in collaboration with NVIDIA. The initiative is designed to enhance profitability and create new revenue streams for partners. The program provides new competencies and additional resources in areas including AI, computing, storage, networking, hybrid cloud, sustainability, and HPE GreenLake offerings.

As part of its NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, HPE has introduced an AI partner strategy with NVIDIA to foster innovation and leverage HPE’s edge-to-cloud portfolio. This strategy features AI workshops and competency programs for HPE enterprise partners to enhance their AI skills through specialized training and certifications.

Key components of the program include:

AI Acceleration Workshops: These workshops offer AI readiness assessments, tools for developing AI growth strategies, success metrics, and roadmaps for building AI service practices.

AI Skills Development: Workshops, self-paced content, and certifications are available on HPE Tech Pro, featuring training developed by NVIDIA and HPE, including the latest NVIDIA certificate programs.

HPE AI Solutions Competency: This enables partners to develop comprehensive AI practices supporting all AI lifecycle stages. It includes a new HPE Private Cloud AI solution for AI workloads.

HPE Compute Competency: Partners will gain expertise in recommending optimal NVIDIA-certified HPE ProLiant GenAI inference servers tailored to specific AI models and use cases.

HPE High-Performance Computing (HPC) in the Enterprise Competency: This competency supports partners working with advanced enterprise customers on GenAI models and other data-intensive use cases, integrating the HPE Cray portfolio.

HPE Storage and Data Services Competency: Updated to support HPE GreenLake for File Storage, certified for NVIDIA DGX BasePOD, and validated for NVIDIA OVX, to accelerate AI, GenAI, and GPU-intensive workloads at scale.

“With these latest advancements, HPE continues to invest in enabling our ecosystem of partners to expand and grow into new profitable revenue streams. This includes equipping partners with the necessary tools and skills to navigate their AI journey and tap into this massive market opportunity,” said Simon Ewington, Vice President of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. “With our expanded collaboration with NVIDIA, our new AI skills-building program will enable partners to guide their customers in how to accelerate the development and deployment of new AI technologies that enable various use cases and deliver a competitive edge across every industry.”

HPE Partner Ready Vantage is a program designed to help partners grow annual recurring revenue and strengthen their service practices. The program's Centers of Expertise and Competencies assist partners in developing new capabilities and differentiated solutions to drive profitable growth.

HPE commissioned the Partner Economics Multiplier study with Canalys to quantify the profit potential for partners in the program. The study found that for every $1 customers invest in HPE solutions, they spend up to $4.90 on products and services with partners, highlighting the incremental revenue opportunities for partners enrolled in HPE Partner Ready Vantage.

Jesse Chavez, Vice President of Worldwide Partner Programs and Operations at HPE, stated, "The study validates our program’s foundation. We recognize the partner’s expertise and ability to extend value to their customers via our innovation and the partner’s unique services. We are demonstrating the multiplier effect of partners in HPE Partner Ready Vantage and those who expand opportunities by adding their IP and services to our solutions."

New updates for HPE Partner Ready Vantage partners include:

HPE Aruba Networking Security Service Edge (SSE) Competency: Provides skills to integrate applications like Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG) into an SSE solution for secure customer access through a single cloud-delivered platform.

HPE Solutions for Sustainability Competency: Offers a comprehensive approach for partners to develop an IT sustainability practice, addressing carbon emissions across data centers, computing, networking, storage, and hybrid cloud technologies. Partners will learn to leverage sustainable technologies such as direct liquid cooling and IT sustainability insights to minimize carbon impact.

HPEFS Partner Engagement Guide: Provides tools for partners to utilize HPE Financial Services offerings like Asset Upcycling Services and Certified Preowned, enabling up to 6% additional incentives.

Powered by HPE GreenLake: Service providers gain an authorized badge showcasing their expertise in using the HPE GreenLake portfolio to deliver customized managed services to customers.

HPE GreenLake Cloud has introduced new enhancements to provide greater value, speed, and insights to customers' hybrid cloud environments. These updates improve manageability, observability, and sustainability metrics by orchestrating endpoints, workloads, and data across hybrid environments.

HPE announced new GreenLake offerings and services designed to help partners deliver faster value and powerful insights to hybrid cloud environments:

Standardized Rapid Instances: These instances simplify and accelerate the configuration, pricing, and quoting of HPE GreenLake offerings in virtualization, containerization, and Zerto cyber resilience. Pre-validated hardware and software packages streamline the process from quote to activation. Future releases will include more rapid workloads.

HPE GreenLake Flex Solutions Enhancements: These solutions now include OpsRamp hybrid observability and the Sustainability Insight Center, providing sustainability and observability features. Combined with Consumption Analytics, these enhancements enable customers and partners to effectively manage and gain insights into their hybrid cloud environments.

HPE GreenLake Managed Service Provider (MSP) Workspaces: These workspaces now support OpsRamp, HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management, and HPE Aruba Networking User Experience Insight. MSPs can manage computing and networking with full-stack observability across multi-vendor hybrid clouds, enhancing their market reach. Additional capabilities, such as simplified API integration, allow MSPs to streamline and automate tenant management and improve privacy and security.

