Hewlett Packard Enterprise has launched the first phase of its integrated HPE Partner Ready Vantage programme, rolling out a single framework intended to replace several standalone partner models. The programme became effective on 1 November and aims to streamline partner interaction across compute, hybrid Cloud and networking portfolios.

Advertisment

The new structure consolidates multiple legacy tracks into one system designed for partners who deliver edge-to-Cloud solutions through both CapEx and as-a-service models such as HPE GreenLake.

Centres built around core technology areas

The programme is organised into three dedicated Centres: Compute, Hybrid Cloud and Networking. Each Centre supports specialisation while allowing partners to work across the full portfolio.

HPE plans further integration over the next two years. In 2026 and 2027, additional programmes, including the Juniper Networks Partner Advantage programme, will be absorbed into a single HPE partner system for the channel.

Advertisment

New recognition tier for cross-portfolio expertise

As part of the transition, HPE has introduced the Triple Platinum Plus designation. This tier recognises partners with proficiency across all three Centres and offers expanded benefits for those demonstrating broad capability.

Several partner programmes have now been retired and folded into HPE Partner Ready Vantage. These include HPE Partner Ready, HPE Partner Ready for Networking, HPE Partner Ready for Services, HPE Partner Ready Service Provider and HPE Partner Ready for Networking: Partner Branded Support.

Simon Ewington, SVP Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE, said the unified programme is designed to simplify access and maximise existing benefits, while preparing the channel for a technology landscape that continues to evolve.

Advertisment

Two-track structure for sales and services

The new model includes two primary tracks:

Sell Track:

This replaces multiple earlier programmes and offers modular training, certifications and flexible engagement models. It is aimed at helping partners accelerate profitability while working across varied business structures.

Service Track:

This consolidates Managed Services, Professional Services, Support Services and Customer Success. It aligns directly with the Sell Track and provides tools, training, financial benefits, guidance and consistent capability assessments.

HPE said the update reflects a long-term strategy of building a unified, partner-centric system that supports both specialisation and cross-portfolio expansion.

Advertisment

Read More:

CrowdStrike on empowering India’s channel partners for cybersecurity’s future

AI turns cybercrime autonomous: Trend Micro’s 2026 warning

Quick Heal version 26: anti-fraud, dark-web monitoring and partner growth

How Confluent enables partner growth through developer education & AI integration