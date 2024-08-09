IBM announced Gen AI-Powered Cybersecurity Assistant

IBM has added generative AI capabilities to its managed Threat Detection and Response Services used by IBM Consulting analysts to enhance security operations for clients. These new features are built on IBM’s Watsonx data and AI platform, resulting in the IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Assistant, which aims to accelerate and improve the process of identifying, investigating, and responding to security threats.

The Cybersecurity Assistant will be integrated into IBM Consulting’s threat detection and response practice and included in IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform that supports IBM consultants in delivering consistent and efficient solutions for clients.

Threat Detection and Response services with GenAI reducing operational tasks

“As cyber incidents evolve from immediate crises to multi-dimensional and months-long events, security teams are facing the enduring challenge of too many attacks and not enough time or people to defend against them,” said Mark Hughes, Global Managing Partner of Cybersecurity Services, IBM Consulting. “By enhancing our Threat Detection and Response services with generative AI, we can reduce manual investigations and operational tasks for security analysts, empowering them to respond more proactively and precisely to critical threats, and helping to improve overall security posture for clients.”

IBM introduced enhancements to its managed security services

“With IBM’s advancements to its managed security services, businesses can gain a new level of insight into critical threats and benefit from technology that continuously learns from actions taken within their specific environment. This helps drive a cycle of increasingly accurate and rapid threat investigations, which is especially crucial today as businesses face a shortage of security resources and surplus in security risks and vulnerabilities,” said Craig Robinson, a Research Vice President for IDC’s Security Services Research Practice.

Developed in collaboration with IBM Research, the IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Assistant utilizes IBM’s generative AI capabilities. These capabilities are based on the Granite foundation models, refined for production within IBM watsonx.ai, and incorporate IBM Watsonx Assistant for the conversational chat interface.

