IBM Introduces Guardium Data Security Center for Data Protection

With emerging risks from hybrid cloud, AI, and quantum technologies reshaping data security needs, IBM has introduced the IBM Guardium Data Security Center. This new solution aims to secure data across diverse environments and throughout its lifecycle with a unified control system.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Data Security Management

The IBM Guardium Data Security Center offers a consolidated view of organizational data assets, helping security teams streamline workflows. Key functions available on a single dashboard include:

- Data Monitoring and Governance

- Data Detection and Response

- Data and AI Security Posture Management

- Cryptography and Key Management

Advertisment

Generative AI for Enhanced Risk Analysis

The Guardium Data Security Center integrates generative AI capabilities, allowing it to generate risk summaries and enhance the productivity of security professionals in managing data security challenges.

“Generative AI and quantum computing technologies present new opportunities and risks to Indian organizations,” says Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President of Technology, IBM India and South Asia. “As Indian organizations navigate growing cybersecurity risks related to AI and evolving compliance regulations, they should invest in robust software capabilities to secure their AI data, models, and usage. Taking a proactive approach to secure quantum computing, which is the next big technology frontier, will also be crucial. IBM Guardium Data Security Center will provide Indian organizations with comprehensive visibility and protection against potential cybersecurity risks.”

Advertisment

IBM Guardium Data Security Center Expands AI and Quantum-Safe Protections

IBM has enhanced its Guardium Data Security Center with tools to secure AI deployments and prepare for quantum-driven cyber threats.

AI Security for Growing Generative AI Adoption -

Advertisment

The centre now includes IBM Guardium AI Security, designed to protect AI systems from vulnerabilities and policy violations as generative AI use increases. With “shadow AI” – unauthorized models within organizations – posing a potential risk, this tool enables proactive management of AI security across deployments.

Quantum-Safe Protection for Encrypted Data -

IBM Guardium Quantum Safe offers tools for safeguarding encrypted data against potential future quantum-based cyber threats. Developed with IBM Research’s post-quantum cryptography algorithms, it provides a consolidated view of cryptographic security. Organizations can monitor encryption vulnerabilities, enforce regulatory policies, and prioritize necessary actions through a unified dashboard. Customizable reporting further helps in managing critical vulnerabilities efficiently.

Advertisment

These features aim to streamline cryptographic and AI security management, enhancing protection in a complex threat landscape.

IBM Expands AI and Quantum Security

IBM has introduced new features within Guardium AI Security, focusing on managing risk and data governance for sensitive AI data and models. The platform helps organizations discover AI deployments, address compliance, reduce vulnerabilities, and secure sensitive data through a centralized view of data assets. It integrates with IBM watsonx and other generative AI platforms. For instance, Guardium AI Security can identify unauthorized "shadow AI" models, sharing them with IBM watsonx.governance for comprehensive oversight.

Advertisment

IBM Guardium Quantum Safe for Future-Ready Security

IBM Guardium Quantum Safe complements IBM Consulting and Research’s broader Quantum Safe offerings, developed with IBM Research’s post-quantum cryptography algorithms, which were recently standardized by NIST. This milestone underscores efforts to secure encrypted data from potential quantum-computer-driven cyber threats. IBM Consulting’s Quantum Safe Transformation Services help clients assess, prioritize, and address risks, preparing them for current and future vulnerabilities in fields such as telecommunications, finance, and government.

New Decentralized Identity Features in IBM Verify

Advertisment

IBM has also enhanced its Verify portfolio by introducing IBM Verify Digital Credentials, enabling users to digitize and manage credentials like driver’s licenses, insurance cards, and employee badges securely. This IAM solution supports identity protection across hybrid cloud environments, enhancing privacy and control for users managing digital identities.

Read More:

AI is a Tool for Businesses, Amarjeet Dangi, Clavrit Digital Solutions