IBM Software Expands in 92 Countries via AWS Marketplace

IBM has expanded the global reach of its software portfolio to 92 countries through AWS Marketplace. This marketplace offers a comprehensive digital catalog of software from various independent software vendors, facilitating the processes of discovery, testing, purchasing, and deployment on Amazon Web Services.

The expansion includes countries beyond Denmark, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States, aiming to simplify procurement processes for clients, enhance purchasing efficiency, and leverage AWS committed expenditure for IBM software acquisitions.

A Canalys study indicates that cloud marketplaces are becoming a predominant channel for Software-as-a-Service sales, with projections showing a potential growth to US $45 billion by 2025, marking an 84% compound annual growth rate over five years. These marketplaces contribute to reducing the duration of the purchasing process, unifying billing systems, and facilitating the rapid scaling of software implementations.

Uri Bechar, vice president of software engineering, at Redis. “Part of my job is to ensure our organization fulfills our committed spend with AWS and that the purchasing process is streamlined. Buying IBM software in AWS Marketplace gives us more flexibility, enables us to use our committed spend, and ultimately makes the entire process easier so we can deploy faster and start seeing value from our investments. I just go in, click accept, and then I'm done.”

The latest update enhances client access to IBM’s suite of artificial intelligence and data technologies, now featuring 44 listings and 29 Software-as-a-Service options for procurement. This suite includes elements of the Watsonx AI and Data platform, designed to support the construction, expansion, and management of AI operations.

The offerings in AWS Marketplace now encompass Watsonx.data, a specialized data repository based on an open data lakehouse model, and Watsonx.ai, an advanced enterprise studio for AI development. Additionally, two of IBM’s AI Assistants, namely Watsonx Assistant and Watsonx Orchestrate, are also available. The release of Watsonx.governance is anticipated shortly.

“IBM’s global expansion with AWS Marketplace opens up innovation opportunities for our joint customers across the world,” said Matt Yanchyshyn, General Manager of AWS Marketplace and Partner Services at AWS. "By leveraging the speed and simplified procurement capabilities of AWS Marketplace, customers can now more easily access IBM's cutting-edge solutions, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation and drive innovation at scale. This expanded collaboration between AWS and IBM reflects our shared commitment to empowering customers with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today's fast-paced environment."

In addition to its Security and Sustainability software collections, IBM has included its database Db2 Cloud Pak for Data in its software offerings, along with a suite of automation tools such as Apptio, Turbonomic, and Instana. These are all developed on Red Hat OpenShift Service operating on AWS. This cloud-native software allows clients to implement on AWS and offers varied licensing options, including SaaS and subscription models, to facilitate client purchases.

Furthermore, IBM has introduced 15 new professional services and assets from IBM Consulting on AWS Marketplace, specifically crafted for AWS. These services are designed to meet client requirements, concentrating on data and application modernization, security services, and bespoke solutions for different industries, incorporating generative AI features in certain offerings. IBM Consulting has also amassed 24,000 AWS certifications and has a specialized team proficient in the latest AWS innovations to offer clients personalized advice based on industry standards.

“By expanding the availability of our software portfolio in AWS Marketplace, organizations around the world will have greater access to a streamlined way to procure many IBM AI and hybrid cloud offerings to help propel their business forward,” said Nick Otto, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships, IBM. “Our collaboration with AWS is a prime example of how we’re working with other companies to meet clients' needs, making it as easy as possible for them to do business with IBM and accelerate their transformation journeys.”

