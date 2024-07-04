IceWarp Partners with Network TechLab for IT Solutions

IceWarp has announced a strategic partnership with Network TechLab, recognizing the company's expertise in delivering high-quality IT solutions and services that support business growth. Through this collaboration, Network TechLab will assist customers in adopting IceWarp's email and collaboration solutions. The partnership aims to enhance customer experience by addressing messaging and collaboration needs and offering seamless migration, implementation, and support services.

IceWarp has been providing Business Email and Collaboration solutions since 2001, focusing particularly on unified communications for small, medium, and enterprise-level businesses.

Commenting on the appointment, Anita Kukreja, Head – Strategic Alliances & Brand, IceWarp said, “We welcome Network TechLab to our list of Partners in India. Through this partnership, IceWarp aims to expand and strengthen its footprints in India by providing a rich experience to its customers and addressing Enterprise-level mailing and collaboration requirements.”

Network TechLab India Pvt. Ltd. is an established IT and Power Consultant offering tailored business solutions to small, medium, and large organizations for over 25 years. With a diverse client portfolio across various industries, the company operates in more than 13 cities in India and has offices in Singapore and UAE.

“In the past years, IceWarp has formed a credible list of clientele base in India. We are a channel-driven company and currently, we are more aggressively pursuing a partner-driven model as our core business comes through these channel partners” added Ms. Kukreja.

Speaking on the collaboration, Atul Gosar, Co-Founder & Director, of Network TechLab said, “We are excited about this partnership with IceWarp, which allows us to offer a comprehensive, secure, and cost-effective solution to our clients. Our collaboration aims to redefine the way businesses communicate and collaborate, ensuring they stay ahead in the competitive market environment.”

