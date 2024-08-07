IESA and KDEM unite on India ESDM Tech Yatra

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), in partnership with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) and supported by the Karnataka Department of IT, BT, and ST, organized the Mysuru ESDM Tech Yatra. The event aimed to provide detailed information about the Electronic System Design and Manufacture (ESDM) industry in the Mysuru cluster and to advance India's ESDM sector.

Representing Hon'ble Minister Shri Priyank M Kharge of IT, BT, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka, Dr. Ekroop Caur, Secretary of the IT BT Department, held industry discussions in Mysuru and conducted a press briefing to announce Mysuru's Big Tech Show 2024 and the Karnataka ESDM Brand.

Dr. V. Veerappan, Chairman of IESA, during press interactions, stated, "We envision Bengaluru as a design hub and Mysuru as a manufacturing hub. The Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor is strategically important for India, not only to meet domestic needs but also to become a significant player on the global stage. IESA is pleased to be part of today's session and to collaborate with Mysuru companies to support their growth and expansion."

Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of KDEM, stated that the cluster event highlights Mysuru's major manufacturing companies, test facilities, industry cluster, talent, and government policies. This event marks a significant step towards establishing Karnataka as a global hub for ESDM, with support from IESA and industry bodies.

Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, stated, "This initiative, in collaboration with KDEM, aims to provide industry stakeholders with opportunities to gain insights, learn from successes, and engage in productive discussions with Mysuru industry leaders and the Government of Karnataka. The event's highlight was the engaging discussions on the market trends, R&D, and opportunities within the ESDM sector, bringing together top Indian and global tech industry leaders from IESA’s 300+ members, Mysuru Cluster Entrepreneurs, KDEM, and Karnataka’s IT, BT, and ST department under one roof. Karnataka is on track to make significant contributions to India’s $500 billion ESDM industry by 2030."

The Government of Karnataka announced a 1000 crore ESDM investment and the creation of 5000 jobs, launched the new Karnataka ESDM Brand, and introduced the Mysuru Big Tech Show 2024. They also mentioned support for 923 startups through the Elevate program, GTC, and other initiatives.

The Mysuru ESDM Tech Yatra included a guided tour of the Mysuru ESDM ecosystem, showcasing the region's capabilities and infrastructure. The event featured interactions between industry leaders and the ITBT Secretary of the Government of Karnataka, facilitated by Ruchir Dixit (IESA Vice Chairman) and Sanjeev Keskar (IESA EC member).

Key participants included BV Naidu (Chairman KDEM), Navin Bishnoi (IESA EC), Jitendra Chadha (former IESA Chairman), Ved Mall (IESA), Raghu Panicker (Kaynes), Anil Muniswamy (former IESA Chairman), and Poonam (IESA WiSE CIG). The bus journey from Bengaluru to Mysuru provided networking opportunities for Bengaluru leaders.

IESA has been actively supporting various initiatives by the Government of Karnataka, including the establishment and expansion of numerous GCCs, multiple startup incubation centers, the Campus Connect program, the EMC of Mysuru, and the ESDM policy.

IESA's ongoing partnership with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), KITS, and the Government of Karnataka aims to strengthen the ESDM and semiconductor ecosystem in the region, contributing to India's position as a global semiconductor and electronics hub.

