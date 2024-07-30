IESA and SSIA Sign MoU to Enhance ESDM Ecosystems

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and the Singapore Semiconductor Industries Association (SSIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the electronics and semiconductor ecosystems in India and Singapore.

IESA aims to improve India's global position in the ESDM market through partnerships, investments, joint ventures, vocational training, and technology collaborations. Collaboration with SSIA is a key step in this initiative.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Ang Wee Seng, Executive Director of SSIA, and Ashok Chandak, President of IESA. The announcement occurred at the "Semiconductor Business Connect 2024" conference, hosted by SSIA in Singapore. This event focuses on fostering collaboration and innovation in the semiconductor industry, particularly for SMEs.

Dr. V Veerappan, Chairman, of IESA, said, "SSIA has long been acknowledged as a unifying voice for Singapore's semiconductor sector, while IESA's core values emphasize collaborative efforts to nurture the ESDM ecosystem. This partnership aims to harness the abundant opportunities in both nations, fostering resilience and competitiveness in electronics manufacturing."

Ang Wee Seng, Executive Director, SSIA, expressed, "Collaborating with IESA is a significant step forward as we harness Singapore's dynamic electronics and semiconductor ecosystem to develop globally significant products and services. We are confident that working closely with industry and academia in both countries will strengthen our global footprint in the semiconductor sector, including supporting opportunities in India."

Ashok Chandak, President, of IESA, remarked, "This transformative partnership unites two premier industry bodies, encompassing vast networks of semiconductor companies and experts across both nations. It marks a pivotal moment in IESA's strategy to bolster global cooperation, capitalize on India's opportunities, and cultivate a flourishing ecosystem. We are optimistic that this collaboration will drive talent development, and technology transfer, and expand business horizons for both countries."

SSIA and Enterprise Singapore lead Business Delegation to India to promote ESDM

Facilitated by IESA, SSIA, and Enterprise Singapore are set to lead a business delegation to India in August 2024. This initiative aims to deepen collaboration and stimulate innovation within the semiconductor sector.

IESA representatives at the Singapore Connect event included Col Anurag Awasthi (VP of IESA), Mr. Raghu Panicker (CEO of Kaynes SemiCon), Mr. Ved Mall (Director of Marketing and Membership at IESA), Ms. Bhanupriya, and other IESA members. The event agenda included a keynote address and panel discussion on opportunities between the two countries.

IESA will promote an active ecosystem by hosting regional and national events and raising awareness of SSIA among its members and affiliates. Additionally, IESA and SSIA will conduct a joint landscape study covering Singapore and India, identifying potential business opportunities for SMEs.

