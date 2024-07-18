IESA Boosts Pune's Semiconductor Ecosystem with Three Major Events

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), an industry body representing the electronics and semiconductor stakeholders in India, is playing a key role in shaping Pune's semiconductor ecosystem through leadership and event participation. On July 15th, three significant events in Pune featured IESA's involvement: the "Semiconductor Ecosystem Conference 2024," organized by MCCIA and supported by STPI and IESA; "Brainstorming Discussions on National Policy on IT 2024"; and the IESA-Pune Chapter Industry Meeting.

The events were attended by S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Arvind Kumar, Director General of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), and Pradip Chandran, Additional Development Commissioner (Industries) of Maharashtra state, along with MCCIA officials. They discussed the importance of the ESDM sector, recognized IESA's contributions, and expressed a willingness to consider feedback on policies to enhance the IT and semiconductor sectors in Maharashtra and India. These events provided a platform for industry leaders to discuss advancements, opportunities, and the future trajectory of the ESDM sector.

Dr. V Veerappan, Chairman of IESA, emphasized the importance of such events in driving the sector forward. “IESA is committed to fostering a collaborative environment that supports the growth and development of the ESDM ecosystem in India. The insights shared and the connections made here will undoubtedly propel our efforts to establish a robust ESDM framework in the country.”

Ashok Chandak, President IESA, added, “With 19 % MSME of India from Maharashtra and a large pool of engineering institutes, Pune can play a significant role in India’s ESDM agenda through Skilled workforce and value addition to the manufacturing sector. It is crucial to have the voices of industry leaders heard in these areas and action plan defined towards growth and innovation.”

IESA executive council members Dr. Veerappan, Ashok Chandak, Sanjeev Keskar, Hitesh Garg, and Navin Bishnoi discussed key aspects of the semiconductor ecosystem with the audience. Topics included the fabless ecosystem, semiconductor manufacturing, and talent development.

The IESA Chapter meeting was attended by over 70 IESA members, who discussed strategies to enhance the ESDM ecosystem in Maharashtra and across India. They decided to focus on enabling Maharashtra’s ESDM MSME sector to create local value, leverage Pune’s engineering institutes for skill development, and shape state policies to support technological advancement.

