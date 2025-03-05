IESA Vision Summit 2025 Inaugurated at Gujarat SemiConnect

The IESA Vision Summit 2025 was inaugurated on March 5, 2025, at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, as part of the "Gujarat SemiConnect 2025." The event was attended by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, reinforcing its significance as a key platform in the semiconductor industry.

Summit Theme and Key Objective

With the theme "Silicon Gujarat: Powering India's Semiconductor Revolution," the summit has gathered over 1,500 participants from across the globe, including engineers, researchers, academicians, policymakers, and industry leaders. The event highlights India’s growing leadership in semiconductor innovation and manufacturing, with a focus on Gujarat’s role in advancing the sector.

The summit features keynote speeches, panel discussions, and strategic sessions on policy, infrastructure, workforce development, and international cooperation.

Key Highlights of the First Day

- 1,500+ attendees

- 90+ speakers

- 50 keynote sessions

- 7 panel discussions

- 10 report and MoU launches

- 250+ exhibition booths covering the semiconductor value chain

The exhibition, held under the theme "Sand to Silicon to Systems: Experience the End-to-End Ecosystem Journey," showcases India’s expanding role in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Speaking at an exclusive press briefing organised by Gujarat Government & IESA, Mona Khandhar IAS, Principal Secretary, DST, Government of Gujarat, said, “Gujarat Semiconnet, IESA Vision Summit 2025 and IPSEC together represent a remarkable convergence of strategic visionaries and innovation that embodies India’s growing leadership in the global semiconductor and electronics ecosystem. Today’s event here in Gandhinagar underscores India’s commitment to creating a self-reliant digital economy as envisioned by our Hon’ble Prime Minister during the launch of Semicon India in 2024. The world is watching India making a great strategic push to establish a domestic semiconductor ecosystem. This flagship event puts another spotlight on India.

Speaking at an exclusive press briefing, Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, emphasized the significance of the summit in advancing India’s semiconductor ambitions, stating: “India is on its journey to becoming a global semiconductor powerhouse and fostering semiconductor manufacturing will be a key component to attain this. Market demand, depth of innovation, meaningful collaborations and government policies will be catalysts in creating sustainable leadership for India in Semiconductor manufacturing. By bringing together the world's leading thinkers, Vision Summit lays the groundwork for India to fully leverage all of its resources to create its own design and manufacturing capabilities. The impressive response and participation of leading global players at the summit shows continued faith in India's semiconductor industry.”

Dr. V Veerappan, Chairperson of IESA, highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation, stating: “The semiconductor industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and India must position itself as a global leader in semiconductor design and manufacturing. Through strategic partnerships and policy support, a robust and resilient ecosystem can be established to drive cutting-edge technology, research, and talent development. The Vision Summit 2025 catalyzed meaningful discussions and actionable insights that will shape the future of India's semiconductor landscape.”

India's Semiconductor Growth Showcased at IESA Vision Summit 2025

The IESA Vision Summit 2025 reflects India’s growing role in the global semiconductor and electronics ecosystem. Alongside showcasing technological advancements, the summit highlights India's commitment to strengthening its semiconductor value chain.

The event aligns with the vision set during the launch of the Semicon India Program, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for a self-reliant digital economy. The summit serves as a platform for industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to exchange ideas, present research, address challenges, and drive collaboration in shaping India's Semiconductor & Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem.

With focused efforts to establish a domestic semiconductor ecosystem, India remains at the center of global attention. IESA Vision Summit 2025 reinforces this progress by providing a key platform for discussions and industry engagement.

Agenda for Days 2 & 3

- Day 2:

- Discussions on India's fabless semiconductor ecosystem and applications in medtech, spacetech, and electric vehicles (EVs).

- Sessions on high-precision fab construction and smart manufacturing.

- Global roundtables with Japan, Korea, Singapore, the US, and the EU to strengthen international collaboration.

- The Technovation Awards to recognize contributions to the ESDM sector.

- Day 3:

- Site visits to Dholera and Sanand industrial hubs, showcasing Gujarat’s role in semiconductor manufacturing.

- Mentorship sessions for students and young professionals, providing insights into career opportunities in the ESDM sector.

