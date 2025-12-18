iLink Digital doubles down on Microsoft Fabric to anchor enterprise Data and AI strategy

As enterprises move beyond fragmented analytics and isolated AI pilots, unified data platforms are becoming the backbone of digital decision-making. iLink Digital’s latest expansion of its global investments in Microsoft Fabric reflects this shift, positioning the platform as a central pillar of its data and AI strategy.

The company said its deeper focus on Microsoft Fabric is aimed at helping enterprises modernise analytics, govern data at scale, and enable real-time intelligence, all through closer collaboration with Microsoft. India is set to play a pivotal role in this push, with Bengaluru selected to host the India edition of the Fabric Tour in early 2026.

From unified data estates to agentic AI

iLink Digital has been building production-grade solutions and accelerators on Microsoft Fabric across unified data estates, governance frameworks, business intelligence modernisation, real-time intelligence, and emerging agentic AI use cases. These deployments are already live across sectors such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics, and sports, signalling a move from experimentation to operational scale.

The emphasis on Fabric aligns with a broader enterprise need: reducing complexity by bringing data engineering, analytics, and AI workloads onto a single, governed platform that supports faster insight and better decision-making.

Fabric Tour: building skills and ecosystem momentum

Alongside technology investments, iLink Digital is placing equal weight on ecosystem development through its Fabric Tour initiative. Designed as a multi-city programme, the tour focuses on learning, collaboration, and hands-on exposure to Microsoft Fabric for developers, architects, students, and enterprise leaders.

The US leg of the Fabric Tour, conducted in partnership with Microsoft across Seattle, Dallas, and Atlanta, demonstrated strong demand. The Seattle edition, which featured a keynote by Arun Ulag, President of Azure Data at Microsoft, attracted over 300 participants, while the Dallas event drew more than 600 attendees. These turnouts underline the growing interest in unified data and AI platforms across enterprise and developer communities.

The planned expansion of the Fabric Tour to India reflects the country’s accelerating adoption of cloud, analytics, and AI infrastructure, as well as the need to build skills at scale.

Partner alignment and global delivery

As a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, iLink Digital has implemented Fabric-based solutions for enterprises across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company said it now has more than 500 engineers certified on Microsoft Fabric and has received multiple Microsoft Partner of the Year awards spanning data engineering, cloud operations, and AI.

Sree Balaji, Group CEO and Co-Founder of iLink Digital, noted that the Fabric Tour is designed to support enterprise adoption and skills development around unified data and AI platforms, particularly in fast-growing digital markets such as India.

Why it matters

As organisations transition from AI pilots to scaled execution, the challenge is no longer access to data, but making it usable, governed, and real-time. By anchoring its strategy around Microsoft Fabric, iLink Digital is betting that unified data platforms will be the difference between isolated AI experiments and sustained business impact.