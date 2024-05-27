Illumio and Netskope Zero Trust Partnership for Cyber Resilience

Illumio, a company specializing in Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS), and Netskope, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider, have announced a partnership to enhance cybersecurity through Zero Trust principles. This collaboration integrates Illumio ZTS with Netskope ZTNA Next via the Netskope Cloud Exchange (CE) platform, allowing network and security teams to implement consistent Zero Trust policies. These policies secure access at the organization's perimeter and within its hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recommends a Zero Trust Architecture with three primary enforcement points: identity, network access, and workload segmentation. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is applied at the organization's boundary, while Zero Trust Segmentation is used at the destination workloads.

The combined efforts of Illumio ZTS and Netskope ZTNA Next ensure consistent Zero Trust security across an organization’s network, aiming to reduce the risk of cyberattacks. Key benefits of this partnership include enhanced protection against breaches and improved cyber resilience.

Illumio ZTS and Netskope ZTNA Next provide comprehensive visibility across hybrid environments by combining application-to-application and risk-based insights with user-to-application-based visibility. This integration allows organizations to monitor user-to-application and application-to-application traffic in real-time, enhancing their understanding of end-to-end risk.

The combined platforms enable security teams to create policies that block access between users and non-compliant or potentially compromised workloads, increasing organizational resilience. Netskope’s dynamic ZTNA policies, updated automatically based on metadata from Illumio, eliminate the need to rewrite rules as workload attributes change, ensuring continuous protection for users and critical applications. This allows organizations to scale their Zero Trust architecture efficiently.

As ransomware attacks increase and the cost of breaches rises, organizations are increasingly adopting Zero Trust solutions for enhanced resilience. Gartner reports strong adoption of ZTNA among large and midmarket organizations and predicts a significant rise in the use of micro-segmentation. By 2026, it is expected that 60 percent of enterprises working towards Zero Trust architecture will utilize multiple forms of micro-segmentation, up from less than 5 percent in 2023.

“Businesses today are under pressure to ensure that the right people have the right access to the right online resources, and that requires applying zero trust principles to every interaction with those resources. Our partnership with Illumio ensures that the Netskope One platform learns additional, needed context around private workload posture to help inform and reinforce the security with which private applications and workloads are accessed,” said David Willis, Vice-President of Technology Alliances at Netskope.

“Organizations need their Zero Trust technologies to share context so that they have the same view of the environment they’re protecting and can update policies accordingly,” said Mario Espinoza, Chief Product Officer at Illumio.

“That’s exactly what the Illumio and Netskope integration does – Illumio provides Netskope with the needed context to prevent remote users from accessing compromised workloads, while also protecting potentially non-compliant internal workloads from remote access, stopping breaches from spreading. Essentially, we are making it easier than ever for organizations to implement Zero Trust across their hybrid environments to strengthen resilience,” he added.

