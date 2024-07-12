Inaugural International GenAI Conclave in Kochi

The Government of Kerala and IBM inaugurated India's first International GenAI Conclave in Kochi. The event was attended by the Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President of Products at IBM Software, and the Minister for Law, Industries, and Coir, Shri P. Rajeev, along with other dignitaries from the Government of Kerala and IBM.

The two-day event brings together international and Indian technology experts, industry leaders, policymakers, and academia to discuss the potential of GenAI, its trends, challenges, and opportunities. The conclave also highlighted the role of GenAI in developing solutions for the industry, government, start-ups, and student communities.

Speaking at the occasion, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Kerala is proud to host India's first GenAI Conclave that will serve as a platform for new ideas, collaborations and innovations. This milestone has paved the way for Kerala to become India's nerve center in making indigenous contributions in the field of GenAI. Our government is dedicated to leveraging AI for sustainable development, bettering governance, easing the way of life, and accelerating transformation across all sectors including industries.

In his keynote address, Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Products, IBM Software said, “India’s vibrant developer and start-up community, robust digital infrastructure, innovation prowess and ambition, will define the future of AI. Increasing investment in generative AI education, upskilling, and applications will create a remarkable opportunity not only for India but the world."

