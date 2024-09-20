India Mobile Congress 2024 to Focus on AI and Generative AI

India Mobile Congress (IMC), Asia's digital technology exhibition, has announced its lineup for the 2024 edition, focusing on AI and Generative AI. The event will take place from October 15-18 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, and is co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Advertisment

Theme for IMC 2024: "The Future is Now"

The theme for this year’s event, "The Future is Now," was unveiled in July 2024 by the Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. The theme reflects India's central role in the ongoing technological evolution.

AI and Gen AI to Take Center Stage

Advertisment

IMC 2024 will focus on AI and Generative AI, with discussions and showcases covering topics such as AI in networks, AI in chipsets, and ethical AI. A special session on "AI for Good" will be organized in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), where global experts and delegates will engage in discussions on the impact of AI.

Speakers and Panels

The event will feature over 50 speakers from India and abroad, participating in more than 11 panel discussions over four days. These discussions will explore various aspects of AI and Generative AI, making it a central theme for this year’s event.



Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India said “Globally AI & Gen AI is evolving rapidly and the world is witnessing its remarkable potential. India will play a pivotal role in the use of AI to accelerate social and economic progress. This year India will be hosting the prestigious ‘World Telecom Standardization Telecom Assembly (WTSA-2024)’ along with India Mobile Congress 2024 in New Delhi, where WTSA-2024 will play a critical role in shaping the standardization practices of evolving technologies including AI. IMC 2024 will have a range of sessions, reflecting the nation’s aspirations on the subject. We look forward to exciting discussions with speakers around the globe and hope these deliberations will pave the roadmap for the future."



Asia’s largest technology forum, India Mobile Congress has become a well-known platform across the globe for showcasing innovative solutions, services, and state-of-the-art use cases for industry, government, academics, startups, and other key stakeholders in the technology ecosystem. This year’s event will also highlight subjects like Quantum technology and Circular Economy along with a spotlight on 6G, and 5G use-case showcases, cloud & edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green tech, satcom, and electronics manufacturing.



Aspire, the flagship start-up program introduced in the last edition, would be even bigger this year. The Aspire program will witness over 140 startups focusing on AI-based applications in different industries. Apart from industry participation, IMC 2024 is set to witness participation and booths from over 15 ministries as well which will also showcase how AI is being integrated in their departments.



Ramakrishna P., CEO of India Mobile Congress said, “The evolution of AI & Gen AI is a leading global phenomenon today and the world is just beginning to realize its potential and its realm of impact. Today, India is at the center stage of technology evolution and plays a critical role. We at IMC 2024 are truly reflecting on this leadership role and bringing in some fascinating discussions and global experts on this vast subject. Our aim is not only to felicitate the varied points of view but IMC 2024 will also be exploring to come up with a ‘Thought paper/ Report’ on the subject. We look forward to having the greater presence of delegates and visitors this year and support of all our partners.”

Advertisment

Read More:

Sustainable AI solutions driving businesses, Amer Warsi, HPE, India