IndiaBonds Launches BondCase for Customized Retail Bond Investments

IndiaBonds.com, a SEBI-registered online bond platform provider, has introduced BondCase, a new tool designed to simplify bond investments for retail investors. The platform allows users to create customized bond baskets in just a few clicks, offering both pre-built thematic collections and personalized bond portfolios aligned with individual financial goals and risk tolerance.

BondCase Features Predefined Bond Themes

BondCase includes predefined bond themes such as High-Yielding Bonds, Monthly Income Bonds, Short-Term Bonds, PSU Bonds, and Bank Bonds. Investors can also customize their own bond baskets by selecting from a range of 60-100 live bond offers available on IndiaBonds at any given time.

Portfolio Diversification Through BondCase

Investors using BondCase can choose between three and seven unique ISINs (International Securities Identification Numbers) in a single transaction, with investment amounts ranging from a minimum of Rs. 3 lakhs to a maximum of Rs. 1 crore. This feature is designed to support effective portfolio diversification for retail investors.

Vishal Goenka, Co-founder of IndiaBonds.com, said, “Our platform addresses key challenges faced by retail bond investors, including diversification and bond selection complexity. By simplifying the investment process with thematic baskets and one-click payments, we make it easier for investors to align their portfolios with their financial goals. By providing direct access to a diversified range of bonds, BondCase enables investors to make informed decisions and potentially achieve superior outcomes within the fixed-income asset class versus other options available in the market."

