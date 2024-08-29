Indian Tablet Market Records Significant Growth in 2Q 2024: IDC Report

The Indian tablet market, including detachable tablets and slate tablets, saw a sharp increase in shipments, reaching 1.84 million units in the second quarter of 2024, according to the latest data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. This marks a 128.8% year-over-year (YoY) growth.

Growth Factors

The fulfilment of the Uttar Pradesh education manifesto deal in Q2 2024 played a key role in boosting shipments. Additionally, the low shipment levels in the commercial segment during Q2 2023 contributed to the high YoY growth rate observed in Q2 2024. The slate tablet market experienced a 178.1% YoY growth, while the detachable tablet market saw a 23.6% YoY increase.

Consumer and Segment Performance

In Q2 2024, the consumer segment recorded a 27.5% YoY growth. This was driven by increased vendor sell-in and strong demand during summer e-tail sales in May. The commercial segment witnessed a significant 279.7% YoY growth, mainly due to the education segment's 455.1% YoY growth. The enterprise segment also showed a positive trend with a 52.5% YoY growth.

“The consumer segment had a third consecutive quarter of YoY growth. There has been increased demand for tablets priced at US$200-US$300 as vendors are introducing products with good specifications in this relatively affordable price range. Discounts and cashback make the purchases more lucrative, leading to robust demand for consumer tablets, and this trend is expected to continue shortly,” said Priyansh Tiwari, Research Analyst, Devices Research, IDC India & South Asia.

Top 5 Companies in the Indian Tablet Market: 2Q 2024

Samsung led the Indian tablet market with a 48.7% market share in Q2 2024. The company secured the top position in both the commercial and consumer segments, holding 54.1% and 38% shares, respectively. Samsung’s strong performance in the commercial segment was supported by its participation in public sector education projects, while its focus on online sales contributed to its success in the consumer segment.

Acer Group ranked second with a 23.6% market share. Acer concentrated primarily on the commercial segment, achieving a 35.5% share, driven by key education projects.

Apple secured the third position with a 9.5% market share. The company saw growth in both the commercial and consumer segments, recording 9.8% YoY growth in the commercial segment and 13.2% YoY growth in the consumer segment. New product launches and price reductions on older models contributed to its growth in the consumer market.

Lenovo ranked fourth with a 6.9% market share, experiencing a 2.8% YoY decline in Q2 2024. Despite this, the consumer segment showed significant growth with a 46.4% YoY increase. Lenovo’s tablets are geared towards media consumption and light productivity, featuring high-quality speakers and high-resolution displays.

Xiaomi held the fifth position with a 4.7% market share and an 85.8% YoY growth. The company ranked third in the consumer segment, ahead of Lenovo, with a 14.1% share. Xiaomi focused on both offline and online distribution channels and targeted the entry-level market.