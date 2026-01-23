IndoStar Capital Finance Chief AI Officer role signals AI push

IndoStar Capital Finance has appointed Amit Kothari as its Chief AI Officer, marking a decisive step in the company’s plans to scale AI-powered financial services. The appointment places artificial intelligence at the centre of lending, operations, and customer experience initiatives.

The move reflects a broader effort to transition from conventional digital systems to intelligent, data-driven decision frameworks across the organisation.

Building on a technology leadership foundation

Before taking on the IndoStar Capital Finance Chief AI Officer role, Amit Kothari served as Chief Technology Officer at the company. In that position, he led enterprise applications, analytics, cybersecurity, cloud initiatives, and governance, giving him a comprehensive view of IndoStar’s technology landscape.

This continuity suggests that the AI mandate is closely tied to existing systems rather than being positioned as a standalone innovation effort.

Nearly three decades of cross-market experience

Kothari brings over 28 years of experience across banking, fintech, and global enterprises. His career includes leadership roles at KuBiz Capital, Kiya.ai, Lionbridge, Adea Solutions, among others, where he worked on AI and ML platforms, cloud-native architectures, robotic process automation, analytics, and omnichannel digital solutions.

His professional experience spans India, the Americas, and EMEA, exposing him to diverse operational and regulatory environments.

Embedding intelligence into core processes

In his new role, Kothari’s focus extends beyond deploying AI tools. The mandate involves embedding intelligent decision-making into core processes such as lending engines, risk management frameworks, and scalable digital architectures.

The emphasis is on responsible AI adoption that delivers measurable business outcomes rather than experimental deployments.

Enhancing digital engagement

Artificial intelligence is also expected to play a key role in reshaping customer interactions. Faster decisions, smarter digital touchpoints, and more intuitive engagement models form part of the broader strategy under the IndoStar Capital Finance Chief AI Officer mandate.

This approach aligns internal efficiency gains with improved external customer experience.

A signal of changing leadership priorities

The appointment of Amit Kothari as Chief AI Officer highlights a shift in how financial services firms are structuring technology leadership. As AI becomes central to business operations, dedicated executive roles are emerging to ensure alignment between technology capability and business strategy.

For IndoStar Capital Finance, the move underscores a clear direction, artificial intelligence as a core operational pillar rather than an adjunct initiative.