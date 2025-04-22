Infinix Launches NOTE 50s 5G+ a Slim Smartphone

Infinix, a new-age smartphone brand has announced the launch of its flagship device in India — the NOTE 50s 5G+, a powerhouse that promises better design, performance and user experience. It's a slim smartphone featuring a 144Hz curved AMOLED display. The NOTE 50s 5G+ is available onlin and offline now, in three colour variants - Marine Drift Blue (Vegan Leather), Titanium Grey (Metallic Finish), Burgundy Red (Metallic Finish) at a special launch day price of Rs 14,999/- (inclusive of all offers).

Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India said, “At Infinix, each launch is a step towards refining our product experience to match the evolving needs of our users. For our recently launched NOTE 50x 5G+, we upgraded the software based on user feedback by introducing XOS 15 – a move that was well received, reaffirming our belief in co-creating with our users. With the NOTE 50s 5G+, we’re raising the bar – with a premium CMF, stellar performance and the slimmest 144Hz curved AMOLED display in the segment."

He continued, "Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset and a 5500mAh battery, it delivers smooth, all-day performance that keeps up with every swipe, stream, and scroll. AI-led personalization, XOS 15, and One-Tap Infinix AI ensure the experience is smart and intuitive, while the 64MP Sony IMX682 camera and military-grade durability elevate both style and function."

He concluded, "Crafted for India’s digital-first generation, the NOTE 50s 5G+ brings together performance, aesthetics, and value in one seamless package. This launch is yet another milestone in our journey to deliver innovation that truly matters.”

