Informatica Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation at Bangalore R&D Center

Informatica, an AI-powered cloud data management company, is marking the 20th anniversary of its flagship research and development center in Bangalore, India. Launched in 2003 as Innovation Labs (iLabs), the center represents Informatica’s commitment to advancing data management. iLabs is the company’s largest R&D facility globally, with nearly half of its 5,000 employees based in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The center supports various business functions, including product development, customer success, HR, sales, finance, and operations.

Key Contributions to Data Management

iLabs has played a pivotal role in developing significant products and solutions for the enterprise data management market, including the Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC), which evolved into the Informatica Cloud Data Governance and Catalog (CDGC). The center is also home to Informatica’s CLAIRE® AI engine, which powers advanced automation of data management tasks, improving scalability and speed for data teams. The recent launch of CLAIRE GPT in May 2024 further enhances data management by providing a natural language interface integrated with Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform.

R&D Investment and Industry Recognition

Informatica has invested over $1 billion in R&D, with iLabs serving as a cornerstone of the company’s global research efforts for two decades. The center’s contributions have driven innovations that solidify Informatica’s position as a leader in cloud and AI-powered data management. The company has consistently been recognized as an industry leader by analyst firms such as Gartner, Forrester, and IDC.

“India's digital transformation journey is acknowledged globally as one of the fastest growing in the world. Given the country’s large population base, ensuring digital access and digital inclusion to create an inclusive society was imperative,” said Amit Walia, CEO at Informatica. “We’re proud of the role iLabs is playing in India's digital journey, empowering enterprises to harness the potential of data and AI. iLabs is not just a development center, it’s an innovation hub where ideas are transformed into solutions that solve real-world data management challenges for global enterprises.”

Informatica's iLabs Investment Boosts India's Technology Sector and Talent Development

Informatica’s investment in iLabs contributes significantly to India's growing economy, positioning the company as a key player in the country's technology sector. Informatica collaborates with over 80 enterprise companies in India, including StarHealth, Indian Oil, National Skill Development Corporation, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, supporting their digital transformation initiatives.

Partnerships and Skill Development in India

Informatica has a strong network of Global System Integrator (GSI) partners in India, offering free training and certifications. To date, tens of thousands of certifications have been awarded to GSI partners. This investment in skill development is central to Informatica’s growth and contributes to successful business outcomes for customers. The pool of Informatica-skilled talent in India is a valuable global resource, with GSI partners supporting customers worldwide from India.

Commitment to Talent Development and Education

Informatica’s commitment to nurturing talent extends to initiatives like the National Apprenticeship Program and campus hiring. iLabs partners with over 100 local post-secondary institutions, including female-only colleges, providing opportunities for hundreds of interns and engaging tens of thousands in coding challenges. These efforts are part of Informatica’s broader strategy to develop skilled professionals and support the growth of India’s technology workforce.

“Celebrating 20 years of iLabs is a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of our team in India. Our R&D center is one of the backbones of Informatica’s success, driving breakthroughs in data management and AI,” said Krishna Narasimhan, Managing Director, Informatica India. “We are proud of the role iLabs is playing in our global strategy and remain committed to harnessing India’s exceptional talent to fuel our future AI-powered advancements."

Shreshtha Gupta, CTO of NSDC and NSDC International, said, "As we aim to make India’s youth more employable and contribute to the growth of the upskilling ecosystem, our collaboration with Informatica has enhanced our data integration and quality. This partnership has enabled us to create a unified data platform, providing access to quality data and better reporting, helping us deliver effective skill development programs nationwide."

Anish Agarwal, Global Head of Data and Analytics at Dr. Reddy’s, said “The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing a massive shift, largely driven by the evolving regulatory environment, patient support requirements and advances in digital therapeutic, condition management opportunities. The key to unlocking the full potential of AI-powered, secure data lies in strategic data management and innovative applications. Through Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform, we are able to automate data governance and quality solutions across our data integration and engineering pipelines, expediting project delivery and deployment of AI use cases.”

Rajnikant Gupta, Global Head, Partner Ecosystems & Alliances, Tata Consultancy Services,

For over two decades, our partnership with Informatica has been driven by a core principle: putting the customer first and creating value for all involved. By integrating Informatica’s leading product offerings with TCS’s contextual knowledge and strong technical capabilities, we have unlocked new potential and developed seamless solutions that address complex challenges, delivers outstanding value, and consistently exceeds customer expectations.