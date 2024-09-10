Infosys and Proximus Partner to Unlock New Business Opportunities

Infosys, a global digital services and consulting provider, and Proximus Group, Belgium's digital services and communication solutions provider, have announced a strategic collaboration. The partnership aims to unlock new business opportunities by leveraging the strengths of both companies.

Joint Go-to-Market Strategy

The collaboration will focus on a joint go-to-market approach that integrates Proximus' International affiliates' products, including Route Mobile's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Telesign's Digital Identity (DI) solutions. By combining these offerings with Infosys' digital services, the partnership aims to drive innovation in omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants.

Enhancing Digital Security

The collaboration will also focus on enhancing digital security for customers. The integration of Telesign's DI solutions will provide robust digital identity verification and fraud protection measures. This will help ensure trusted communication and secure online interactions for businesses using the combined services.

Focus on Innovation in Customer Engagement

The partnership is expected to deliver innovative solutions in customer engagement, with a focus on using AI-driven digital assistants to improve customer interactions across multiple channels. The collaboration between Infosys and Proximus aims to meet the growing demand for advanced communication and security solutions in the digital economy.

Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer at Proximus, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our long-standing collaboration with Infosys. By leveraging Infosys’ global reach and our expertise in CPaaS and DI Solutions, the collaboration will drive innovation and deliver superior customer experiences for our joint customers. We are confident that our mutual deep expertise and proven track record will be instrumental in this two-way partnership."

Rajdip Gupta, Route Mobile CEO, said: “I'm enthusiastic about this partnership. Combining Route Mobile’s product leadership in CPaaS with Infosys’ excellence in digital services is bound to make a difference for customers. It also proves that Proximus Group is on track to realize its international growth ambition and is unlocking significant synergies through the collaboration of its international affiliates BICS, Telesign and Route Mobile.”

Christophe Van de Weyer, Telesign CEO, said: “We all know digital fraud is on the rise. This partnership with Infosys will make it easier for enterprises to integrate our digital identity portfolio into their fraud prevention and engagement platforms to deliver the highest levels of trust to their end users. It supports Proximus Group’s ambition to become the worldwide leader in digital communications by enabling trustworthy engagements globally.”

Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President – Communication, Media and Technology (Americas & Europe) at Infosys, said: “We are excited to build upon our long-standing relationship with Proximus through this expanded collaboration. Infosys’ strong capabilities in digital services combined with Proximus Groups’ expertise in CPaaS and DI solutions will redefine omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants for the industry.”

Infosys and Proximus to Strengthen Digital Offerings Through Collaboration

The collaboration between Infosys and Proximus is set to enhance the digital offerings of both companies, allowing them to accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions to business and residential customers in Belgium and internationally.

Leveraging Mutual Expertise

Both companies aim to leverage their combined expertise to unlock synergies and drive growth. The partnership is expected to create opportunities for expanding its reach and delivering enhanced digital services to a broader customer base.

