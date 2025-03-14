Infosys Announces Strategic Collaboration to Propel AI-led Transformation

Infosys announced the expansion of its long-standing strategic collaboration with Citizens, one of the oldest and largest financial institutions in the US.

Citizens will leverage Infosys’ deep domain expertise in financial services and its innovative technologies, including AI, Cloud and automation to develop cloud native domain platforms and achieve data center exit. This AI-enabled transformation will also foster an ecosystem of valuable FinTech and hyperscaler collaborations, delivering hyper-personalized AI-powered customer experiences, and enhancing operational resilience and stability.

Over the last five years, Citizens and Infosys have achieved significant milestones: developed and implemented a comprehensive strategy and blueprint in domain centric platforms, established a robust data lake, developed enterprise APIs, reached 90 percent in test automation, successfully migrated critical workloads to the cloud while maintaining operational resilience, and rationalized applications and tools.

Michael Ruttledge, Chief Information Officer, Citizens Financial Group said, “Infosys has been a key strategic collaborator in Citizens’ next-gen transformation program for the last five years. Together, we have not only modernised our technology landscape with domain-centric, Cloud native platforms but also built a foundation for future growth aligned with Citizens’ north star technology vision without losing focus on resiliency and stability.”

Dennis Gada, EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Infosys, said, “We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with Citizens by leveraging our AI expertise with Infosys Topaz, to advance their transformation objectives and business growth. As we transition to an AI-first world, this collaboration aspires to redefine the possibilities in banking, combining the strengths of both Infosys and Citizens in banking and technology.”

