Infosys Expands Collaboration with Microsoft to Accelerate Gen AI

Infosys, a global name in digital services and consulting, announced the expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to drive global adoption of generative AI and Microsoft Azure. This strategic partnership is designed to help joint customers maximize the value of their technology investments and achieve transformative business outcomes.

Early Adoption of GitHub Copilot and Generative AI Collaboration

Infosys has been an early adopter of GitHub Copilot, leveraging the tool to streamline code modernization and completion. With over 18,000 Infosys developers using more than 7 million lines of Copilot-generated code, Infosys is positioned as a top “customer zero” for GitHub Copilot. The company has also established a GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE), enabling it to offer innovative AI solutions to enterprises globally.

Infosys has been chosen as a strategic supplier for Microsoft, supporting cloud and AI workloads for Microsoft's enterprise customers. Infosys plans to integrate Microsoft’s generative AI offerings across its solution portfolio to enhance client capabilities in cost-efficiency, scalability, and agility.

The expanded collaboration will focus on several key industries:

Financial Services: Combining Infosys’ expertise with Finacle and Microsoft's capabilities to drive efficiency in financial institutions.

Healthcare: Leveraging Infosys Helix, built on Microsoft Azure, to improve patient outcomes, enhance experiences, and optimize healthcare operations.

Supply Chain: Utilizing TradeEdge and Azure OpenAI service to increase agility and optimize supply chain processes.

Telecommunications: Integrating Microsoft’s generative AI with Infosys Live Operations to enhance connectivity and customer experiences.

Energy Management: Accelerating customers’ NetZero goals through Infosys Energy Management Solution and Microsoft's sustainability initiatives.

Customer Service: Infosys Cortex, combined with Microsoft GenAI and Copilot, will provide tailored AI-driven assistance for customer service teams.

Many of these solutions will be available on Azure Marketplace, allowing customers to leverage their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) for mutual benefit.

Focus on Responsible AI and Skilling

Both companies are committed to sharing best practices for Responsible AI through Infosys' participation in Microsoft’s Responsible AI Partner Initiative. Infosys' Responsible AI (RAI) Office contributes to the development of ethical AI guidelines. Additionally, the partnership will focus on skilling efforts to ensure the workforce is equipped to support AI and cloud initiatives.

This expanded collaboration underscores the commitment of Infosys and Microsoft to drive innovation and deliver AI-powered solutions across industries.

