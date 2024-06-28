InfoVision named 'Product Challenger' in ISG Provider Lens 2024 Study

InfoVision, a global IT services and solutions provider, has been recognized as a 'Product Challenger' in the ISG Provider Lens 2024 Digital Engineering Services Integrated Customer/User Engagement study. This recognition highlights InfoVision's use of technologies and digital platforms such as AI-driven customer support, virtual agents, self-help knowledge bases, and AR/VR to enhance customer experiences.

The ISG Provider Lens report evaluates service providers in the digital engineering services sector, considering their capabilities, market presence, and competitive strengths. Being named a 'Product Challenger' reflects InfoVision's proficiency in emerging technologies and its impact on customer and user engagement through digital engineering solutions.

Sean Yalamanchi, Founder and President of InfoVision, expressed his gratitude for this recognition, stating, "We are deeply honored to be acknowledged by ISG as a 'Product Challenger'. This accolade is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation in crafting transformative customer experiences that influence purchase decisions and drive business growth. Our team remains steadfast in pushing the boundaries of digital engineering, and this recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence."

Key highlights of the ISG report on InfoVision include its strengths in the following areas:

Innovation and technology: Using AI and ML models to drive insights, personalization, and automation.

Customer-centric approach: Prioritizing client needs and user experiences in every project.

Comprehensive service offerings: Providing a wide range of digital engineering services for diverse industry needs.

InfoVision specializes in enterprise digital transformation and modernization across various business verticals. It has a presence in industries such as Telecom, Retail, Banking, Healthcare, and Technology.

