Inspeq AI Partners with HCLTech to Drive Responsible AI Adoption

Irish-Indian technology company Inspeq AI has announced a strategic partnership with HCLTech to support global enterprises in developing and implementing AI applications responsibly. Through this alliance, Inspeq AI and HCLTech will deliver a Responsible AI layer within app development, integrating with existing toolchains such as Microsoft Co-Pilot, AWS Bedrock, and other business applications. Notably, Inspeq AI is the youngest company to enter this type of alliance with HCLTech.

A Platform for Responsible AI Across Industries

The partnership offers an industry-agnostic platform designed to address various use cases while following the five key pillars of Responsible AI: Fairness, Robustness, Explainability, Privacy, and Transparency. This approach enables teams in sectors like financial services to address complex challenges in areas such as credit risk, fraud detection, account management, loans, insurance underwriting, and risk assessment.

“We are immensely proud to announce our partnership with HCLTech and together bring Inspeq's RAIops platform for safe AI and Agentic deployments in top enterprises around the world. This is a big step for us towards advancing AI safety and performance on a huge scale for the protection of global enterprise brands,” said Apoorva Kumar, CEO of Inspeq AI.

HCLTech and Inspeq AI Partner to Develop Scalable, Responsible AI Solutions

Alliance to Build GenAI Solutions for Enterprise-Grade Applications

Through their strategic alliance, HCLTech and Inspeq AI are working to enable clients to develop robust GenAI solutions and AI agents for complex enterprise processes. This collaboration aims to support HCLTech clients by addressing compliance requirements, automating workflows, and achieving significant cost reductions.

Industry-Agnostic Platform for Diverse Use Cases

The partnership provides a platform adaptable across various industries, leveraging advanced natural language processing (NLP) and AI/ML capabilities to assess and enhance models for different applications. This approach aims to establish responsible AI capabilities, accelerating project delivery, scale operations, and creating efficient operating models based on human-machine collaboration.

Investment and Efficiency in GenAI Development

Founded in 2023, Inspeq AI secured $1.1 million in a pre-Series-A round led by Sure Valley Ventures, an AI-focused investment firm. The platform claims to expedite GenAI application development up to four times faster than traditional methods while potentially reducing development costs by up to 70%.

