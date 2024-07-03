Iris Global Helps Partner to Supply Products Worth Rs 5 Crores

Iris Global Services has supplied computing products worth Rs 5 crore to their partner Parity Systems for its various state projects at Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Parity System has been an Iris Global partner since a 2022. It specialises in setting up educational centers and schools in Telengana and Andhra Pradesh. They have been executing projects for the corporateenterprises and state universities. Parity System is an authorize Dell partner for Andhra Pradesh and Telanagana.



Athicom Siddharth, Founder Partner, Parity System, said, “The company received an order from Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Mylavaram Road, Nuzvid for setting up their eLabs at their campus for B.Tech engineering students. We placed the hardware order for 100 Dell Desktops on Iris Global. They made the delivery on time at our Hyderabad office from where our team took it to the client sites. We completed the project in 3 weeks.”

Parity Systems operate from their headqarters at Hyderabad and branch office at Vijaywada. 30%part of their turnover comes from Education sector- 50% from Government and another 20% from Corporate sector.



Siddharth said, “Personally my relation with Iris has been since 10 yrs, however with Parity Systems, it has been 2 years. Their services have always been good, they gave us beyond the line support and a 45 days credit to enable the transaction, we appreciate their gesture and made our payments on time, that helps in further strengthening our business relationship. We have done business worth Rs 5 crore in the last fiscal with them. We look forward for bigger engagements this year with Iris.”

“We value our relation with Parity Systems. Siddharth and his team have a strong hold in the state government sectors. They have remarkably delivered for Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Malla Reddy Institutes catering to their engineering students with Dell Compute products. Dell is known for delivering the best. Iris is always ready with their professional services to meet their project requirements and help them grow” said Sanjiv Krishen, CMD Iris Global Services.

