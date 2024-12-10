Iris Global Services Partners Exatron to Distribute IT Infra Products

Iris Global Services, an IT distributor based in Delhi NCR, has formed a distribution partnership with Exatron, a Bengaluru-based "Make in India" compute product manufacturer. This collaboration aims to promote Exatron’s enterprise IT infrastructure solutions across India.

Exatron's Product Portfolio



Exatron offers a range of products designed to support various industries. Their portfolio includes:

- Servers

- Storage Solutions

- Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI)

- High-Performance Computing (HPC)

- AI Solutions

- Workstations

These solutions are targeted at sectors such as defence, education, healthcare, government, industrial applications, transportation, logistics, data centres, and enterprise customers.

Focus on Indian Innovation



Exatron’s product offerings are developed to empower enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure solutions, contributing to India's growing technology landscape. The partnership with Iris Global Services aims to expand the reach of these products across various sectors in the country.

“Our products are designed to meet the evolving needs of IT enterprises, SMEs, and data centres.

With Iris Global’s extensive channel partner network and Pan-India presence, we aim to deliver comprehensive, Indigenous solutions for data centre infrastructure and enterprise computing,” said Satheesh Vasireddy, Chief Revenue Officer, Exatron Servers.

Iris Global's National Presence and Distribution Reach

Iris Global, a distributor for various ICT brands, has a presence across India with offices in 23 cities. The company delivers IT solutions to over 19,000 pin codes nationwide, showcasing its distribution network and reach.

Recently, Iris Global received two awards: the "Most Trusted" award and the "Top VAD (Value-Added Distributor) of India" award. These recognitions highlight the company's strong reputation and leadership in the ICT distribution sector.

“With Exatron’s proven products, our channel partners will have the tools to meet the growing demands of IT infrastructure projects in India,” said Neena Vats, VP of Iris Global.

Deepak Manjhi, Product Manager at Iris Global, added, “This partnership aligns with our goal to expand in the large enterprise, government data centre, and MSME segments. Exatron’s offerings will help us penetrate deeper into these markets.”

Exatron Targets Rs 100 Crore Revenue with Iris Global Partnership

Exatron, a Bengaluru-based IT solutions manufacturer, is targeting Rs 100 crore in revenue for the next fiscal year. For the current fiscal year, the company anticipates revenue of Rs 60 crore.

The partnership with Iris Global aims to expand Exatron’s reach across India by leveraging Iris Global’s extensive distribution network. This collaboration focuses on delivering advanced IT solutions to enterprise and government clients, further strengthening India's IT ecosystem.

Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD of Iris Global, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Exatron’s robust data centre solutions and collaborations with technology leaders like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Intel position them as a game-changer in IT transformation. Their products will empower our partners to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, defence, and government

more effectively.”

Future Outlook

The collaboration between Iris Global and Exatron highlights a shared commitment to advancing India’s digital landscape. The partnership aims to enhance the delivery of technology solutions across the country.

"Our partnership with Iris Global perfectly aligns with our vision to drive growth and empower Indian enterprises through world-class, indigenous IT solutions." Satheesh Vasireddy concluded.

