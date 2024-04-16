Iris Global Supplies Compute Products to ISRO, DRDO via Partner

Iris Global Services, an IT distribution company based in Delhi, has supplied Dell Compute products to their partner, Vama Industries in Hyderabad. These products are being integrated into installations at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Defense establishments, and scientific research facilities.

Established in 2004, Vama Industries is a system integration company headquartered in Hyderabad. They have been a partner of Iris Global for over a decade. In addition to their presence in Delhi and Mumbai, they are set to open a branch in Bangalore soon.

With a workforce of 60 employees, they had a turnover of Rs 11 crore in the last fiscal year. Vama provides CAD/CAM-based design engineering services for American companies and undertakes system integration projects for Defense, Scientific Research, and DRDO installations for the central government.

Speaking to newsman Rama Raju MD, Vama Technologies said, “Our relationship with Iris is very strong. We normally do ₹5 to 10 cr business with Iris, we are waiting for ISRO projects to materialise. We've been sourcing Dell Servers, Storage, and Networking products from Iris and used them for Defense Labs and ISRO installations.”

“In the forthcoming year 2024-25, we see better business. Once the new govt

settles, the speed of business will increase. We expect to do more business with Iris and cross Rs 15 crore” RamaRaju concluded.

“We are supporting Vama Technologies with the latest product and services. They have experience in Scientific installations in the central govt sectors “We expect to assist them grow their business in coming years” said Ashghar Khan, Branch Manager Hyderabad, Iris Global Services.

Recently, Iris provided a 225 KVA APC Symmetra Modular UPS to power a crucial installation: the 1 Petaflop HPC (High-Performance Compute cluster) Super Computer at the PRL-ISRO Data Center. Additionally, Iris supplied Ruckus Controllers and Access Points for the Chennai Airport. Iris stands ready to support partners in the aviation solutions sector with their orders.

“Iris significantly continues to empower space, scientific research, and the defense sector of India. We see immense opportunities in the aviation sectors too where Partners and SIs must use the opportunity coming at these times. The supplies to Vama Technologies are yet another imitative of Iris towards enabling India towards modernizing Indian infrastructures,” said Sanjiv Krishen Founder, CMD, Iris Global Services.