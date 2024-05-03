Iris Global Supplies Rs 7.5 Cr HP Tech to Chennai Health Insurer

In the IT distribution sector, Iris Global Services, headquartered in Delhi, has completed a substantial transaction with Om Corporations, their partner based in Chennai. The deal involved the provision of HP laptops, with the total value amounting to Rs 7.5 crore. These laptops are designated for client operating in the health insurance industry, specifically for use by their personnel and at various facilities throughout Chennai.

Om Corporations, established in 1996 with an initial investment of Rs 35,000, has expanded its operations beyond Chennai, establishing a presence in Hyderabad and announcing the upcoming inauguration of a new branch in Bangalore. The company’s relationship with HP began in 1998 when it became a Premium Partner. This partnership evolved as Om Corporations became an MVC dealer for HP consumables. Currently, the company reports quarterly revenues of Rs 10.50 crore from the supply of HP-MPS consumables across South India. Additionally, Om Corporations has launched SNew Computers P Ltd, a strategic business unit aimed at transitioning users from competing brands to HP’s product range and solutions.

M Krishna Kumar, Proprietor, of Om Corporations said

“We have been an Iris Global partner for the last 3 years. We have sourced 1500 HP Laptops worth Rs 7.5 crore from them for supplying our client in the Health Insurance sector. Iris has very much supported us. We are dealing with them for the last 2 - 3 years. We had also sourced HP compute products worth Rs 1.5 crore for supplying to our multiple other customers”



The Om Group, which includes Om Corporations, Om Invents, and SNew Computers, has reported a revenue of Rs 60 crore for the current year. The group, employing a team of 40, is setting its sights on a projected revenue of Rs 105 crore for the upcoming fiscal year. With expertise in Government e-marketplace (GeM) transactions and the enterprise market, Om Corporations is gearing up to cater to sectors such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Education, and Healthcare in the forthcoming year.



“Om Corp has been catering for large enterprise projects in the state. Since they are HP Premium partners, we provide them with the latest HP Products and support them with prompt updates, logistical services, and quick deliveries that keep our relationship strong and going” said Immanuel Jebaraj, Branch Manager, Iris Global, Chennai.

“Our relationship with Iris Global is going well - their operation method is very comfortable. They are flexible and accommodating in their payment terms which are much appreciated. Kamini Madam is very cooperative – she makes personal calls to us over Zoom to discuss terms and conditions. However, we expect more support from Iris in credits so that we can deliver for larger enterprise projects.” Krishna Kumar said.



Iris Global has a history of fulfilling significant orders within the financial sector, having previously provided tablets for the Banking Insurance Communion initiative. Additionally, the company has been a supplier for a prominent Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Bank, contributing to its Technology Refresh Scheme.

“Om Corporations is our new valued partner. They have a remarkable ability in the Enterprise sectors. I congratulate KK and his team for advising HP products for their client. HP delivers the latest technologies, and their products are reliable and perform well.” said Kamini Talwar, Director, of Iris Global Services.

Iris Global has expanded its product range to include offerings in Telecom, Cloud, and Security, encompassing both physical and cyber aspects. These additions are now part of the essential toolkit for ensuring robust solutions across various sectors, including Enterprise, Corporate, and Government at the federal level.

“Iris is looking forward to helping partners deliver the right Technologies & solutions for their valued customers” Kamini Talwar concluded.

