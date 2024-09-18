Iris Global Supplies Surveillance Cameras and IT Hardware to Delcom

Iris Global Services has supplied surveillance cameras from Bosch and Sparsh, along with Dell servers, to its Delhi-based partner, Delcom Tele System.

As a Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (SITC) partner, Delcom has designed, supplied, installed, and provided ongoing support for these products in grid utilities. These supplies are for various power grid monitoring and automation projects across India and Nepal.

Delcom has been pivotal in supplying to multiple power grids, including a significant order of Bosch cameras for the Nepal Electrical Authority (NEA), covering 43 locations. These cameras monitor critical components like isolators, circuit breakers, and firefighting equipment from remote locations. Under a subcontract from GE, Delcom placed an order with Iris Global for 300 Bosch surveillance cameras for the NEA project.

Delcom has also worked with Powergrid’s National Transmission & Asset Management Center, sourcing IT hardware for 300 substations across India. Additional supplies include Dell servers for BEST - Mumbai’s SCADA utilities and 400 Sparsh cameras for a power grid project in Bihar.

Delcom has been an Iris Global partner since 2021. Ravindra Singh, MD of Delcom, commended Kamini Talwar and Neena Vats of Iris Global for their support, particularly in credit and supply management. In the fiscal year 2023-24, Delcom's billing with Iris amounted to Rs 4 crores. For 2024-25, they have already conducted business worth Rs 17 Crores and anticipate an additional Rs 5 crore order.

Neena Vats, VP of Iris Global, highlighted the significant supplies made to Delcom for large-scale DISCOM projects across India. Kamini Talwar, Director of Iris Global, emphasized the importance of efficient service logistics and credit support in fostering their partnership.

Iris Global has a history of supplying IT infrastructure for power DISCOMs in Uttar Pradesh, including 3,500 Acer desktops for UPPCL substations and equipment for Kesco. In Bihar, Iris Global contributed to the World Bank-aided Rural Women’s Livelihood Project “Jeevika” and supplied Lenovo tablets to EdCIL for ICT infrastructure in Mauritian primary schools.

Iris Global remains committed to supporting India’s digital transformation in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

