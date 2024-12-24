Iris Global Supports Maharashtra's National Health Mission Project

Delhi-based IT distribution provider Iris Global Services has played a significant role in advancing the National Health Mission (NHM) project in Maharashtra by supplying essential IT hardware and software solutions.

Partnership with Omega Systems

Iris Global collaborated with Nasik-based IT system integrator Omega Systems to provide compute products from HP, Acer, and Dell valued at ₹50 crore. This contribution constituted nearly half of the hardware and software requirements for the NHM initiative.

Omega Systems, leveraging Iris Global's supply capabilities, reported a turnover of ₹113 crore through its participation in the NHM project. The collaboration highlights Iris Global's commitment to empowering partners across various sectors and enabling large-scale infrastructure deployments.

This milestone reinforces Iris Global's position as a key distributor in India's IT landscape, contributing to critical projects that drive digital transformation in public health.

"Of our Rs 113 crore turnover in the NHM project, Rs 50 crore came through Iris Global's supplies," said Vijay Suryavanshi, Managing Partner and Director of Omega Systems. In the financial year 2024-25, the decade-long association between the two companies reached a pivotal milestone. Suryavanshi stated that Iris extended an additional credit support of Rs 30 crore, facilitating Omega's rapid operational expansion.

The partnership's success is attributed to Iris's effective decision-making and robust logistical capabilities."The Iris team has been incredibly supportive, including Mr. Pathan and Ms. Kamini Talwar. Their prompt credit facilitation and user-friendly processes empowered us to execute large-scale orders with ease," added Suryavanshi.

Omega Systems Advances Healthcare and Education IT Solutions

Omega Systems, a Nasik-based IT system integrator, has leveraged its collaboration with Iris Global Services to enhance its focus on healthcare IT solutions, particularly in the post-COVID era. The company’s involvement in the National Health Mission (NHM) initiatives aligns with the objectives of India’s National Health Policy 2017, which emphasizes universal health coverage and sustainable healthcare infrastructure.

Through its contributions to the NHM project, Omega Systems is driving advancements in healthcare IT, addressing the increasing demand for robust technology solutions in public health services.

While healthcare has become a growing area of focus, Omega Systems has maintained its leadership in Maharashtra’s school education sector. The company has played a pivotal role in the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, serving more than 65,000 government-aided schools. Omega Systems manages 90-95% of the business in this flagship central government initiative, solidifying its position as a key player in India’s education IT landscape.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hirekhan M. Pathan, Regional Manager (West India), Iris Global, stated: "Omega Systems' focus on healthcare and education in Maharashtra has made them a valuable partner in our channel ecosystem. With efficient logistics and tailored credit solutions, we are proud to support their mission."

Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services, praised Omega Systems' impact: "As a partner-friendly organization, we go the extra mile to support partners like Omega with credit flexibility, deal structuring, and a personal touch. Their contributions to the education and healthcare sectors are truly commendable."

Iris Global Expands Offerings with Exatron Partnership

Iris Global Services has broadened its portfolio by collaborating with Exatron, a Make in India initiative focused on computing server storage and endpoint products. This partnership enhances Iris Global’s ability to address the needs of sectors such as education and healthcare with advanced technology solutions.

With over 27 years of experience, Iris Global Services has established itself as a prominent IT distribution provider in India. The company is recognized for its swift response times, access to innovative technologies, and dependable delivery network.

Omega Systems Eyes Cloud Computing Expansion

Omega Systems is set to expand its capabilities in cloud computing, aligning with the growing market demand and government-driven digital initiatives. The company anticipates surpassing the Rs 100 crore turnover mark in FY 2025, further solidifying its role in Maharashtra’s IT landscape.

