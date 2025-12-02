Iris Waves' cloud security deal strengthens banking infrastructure

India’s banking sector has been tightening its defence against fast-evolving cyber threats. The latest move comes with a Cloud Security and Endpoint Patch Management deployment at Bank of Baroda, delivered by Iris Waves using Persistent’s Sentient Endpoint Manager.

The engagement brings central control to a sprawling infrastructure and points to a larger trend, banks want real-time visibility, compliance readiness and predictable operations.

Centralised patching for a large network

The deployment allows Bank of Baroda to manage and update 75,000 endpoint systems across its nationwide branch network. All of it runs through a single unified agent, designed to maintain IT hygiene and cut down periods of system vulnerability.

Iris Waves has been awarded a three-year support contract valued at Rs 5 crore for the project.

The bank operates from its headquarters in Mumbai and its primary data centre in Hyderabad. As it expands its reach, especially through Rural Regional Banks, the rollout is expected to scale by 25,000 endpoints each year. Iris Waves estimates this extension could add Rs 2 crore in annual revenue.

Operational resilience amid tighter regulations

Banks today face rising security mandates and a deeper dependence on digital processes. Timely patching has become a central requirement for regulatory compliance and operational continuity.

According to the company’s product head, Mukul Bhardwaj, the deployment represents a step towards more resilient operations. Bhardwaj, Product Manager, Iris Waves, said the solution aims to keep IT environments robust and responsive across large footprints.

The system integrates real-time patch management with secure Cloud processes, giving institutions a unified approach instead of fragmented tools.

Expanding focus across sectors

Iris Waves is pursuing similar cybersecurity and endpoint management opportunities across sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, industrial automation, hospitality and R&D.

A notable prospect in the pipeline is a proposal with Punjab National Bank for managing over five lakh endpoints, signalling the scale at which institutions are preparing for more structured endpoint controls.

The company has also been acknowledged at industry platforms with the Best VAR Award 2024 and Best MPS Solution Provider 2025, recognising work in service delivery and transparent operations.

Building on group-wide capabilities

As part of the broader Iris Group, which includes Iris Global Services, Iris Rentals, Iris Financials, Iris Care and Iris Essentials, the organisation continues to position itself as a multi-solution technology provider.

The Group is aiming for a Rs 4,000 crore turnover in FY 2025-26, where cyber security, managed printing and IT infrastructure projects will drive growth.

Himanshu Chawla, Director, Co-Founder & Tech Evangelist, Iris Waves, said the organisation’s mission is to design technology suited for enterprise needs. He noted that engagements with large institutions reflect growing trust in the company’s ability to manage critical environments.

Outlook

The Bank of Baroda deployment reinforces a wider movement within the banking community. Institutions want central control of endpoints, faster patch cycles and alignment with evolving compliance norms. As digital touchpoints grow, so does the need for uniform and scalable security layers.

For Iris Waves, the project provides both revenue growth and validation. For the bank, it adds another layer of predictability to everyday operations, a priority in a sector where downtime is costly and vulnerabilities are expensive.

