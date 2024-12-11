Irvine Launches SK hynix Beetle X31 Portable SSD in India

Irvine, a distributor of memory products, has introduced the SK hynix Beetle X31 Portable SSD to the Indian market. The new storage solution is designed to meet the demands of modern consumers with its high-speed performance, compact design, and durable functionality.

Advertisment

The SK hynix Beetle X31 offers sequential read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, enabling fast data transfers. Its compact, pocket-sized design features an integrated heat sink, ensuring effective thermal management and improved durability, making it a suitable choice for diverse usage scenarios.



“We are delighted to bring the SK hynix Beetle X31 to India,” said Anjani K. Mishra, Founder and CEO of Irvine. “With the country’s digital landscape evolving rapidly, the Beetle X31 aligns perfectly with the needs of professionals, students, and creators who require dependable and portable storage solutions.”

Key Features of SK hynix Beetle X31 Portable SSD

- Portability: Compact and lightweight design suitable for users on the move.

- High-Speed Data Transfers: Offers seamless workflows with industry-leading read and write speeds.

- Durability and Heat Control: Built for longevity with efficient thermal management.

- Device Compatibility: Supports a wide range of devices, including PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

Advertisment

The SK hynix Beetle X31 includes a USB Type-C to Type-A cable and a Type-C adapter, ensuring universal compatibility. With storage capacities of up to 1TB, it caters to diverse needs, from managing multimedia files to storing gaming data and critical work documents.

The SK hynix Beetle X31 is reportedly designed for professionals, creators, and tech enthusiasts, offering a compact and functional storage option for digital-savvy users.

SK hynix provides a product portfolio that includes DRAM, SSDs, USB drives, embedded storage, and enterprise solutions. Irvine's distribution network serves over 30,000 clients, including OEMs, ODMs, and PC refurbishers. This collaboration focuses on delivering advanced storage solutions to meet evolving consumer and enterprise needs.

Advertisment

"We are delighted to bring the SK hynix Beetle X31 to India. With the country’s digital landscape evolving rapidly, the Beetle X31 aligns perfectly with the needs of professionals, students, and creators who require dependable and portable storage solutions,” said Anjali K Mistra, Founder and CEO, Irvine.