ISF Organises GCC & CEO Summit for Emerging Ventures

The International Start-up Foundation (ISF) organised the GCC & CEO Summit at ITC Kohinoor, Hyderabad.The summit brought together global leaders from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), government representatives and industry pioneers to discuss corporate innovation, entrepreneurship, and international collaboration.

Distinguished guests included D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana; J A Chowdary, Chairperson & Convenor of ISF; Madhusudan Sai, Founder of the Shri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission.

The ISF GCC & CEO summit had the participation of 50-60 leaders of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), underscoring their critical role in advancing innovation and entrepreneurship. The summit discussedthe policy framework and government support required to attract GCCs to the city. It also discussed how GCCs can act as catalysts for start-up growth by providing mentorship, market access and funding, thereby fostering a dynamic ecosystem for emerging ventures. The summit hosted roundtable discussions focused on removing entry barriers for GCCs, deepening engagement with start-ups and universities and leveraging technology for risk mitigation with the objective of positioning Hyderabad as a premier hub for GCC-driven innovation, leveraging their global expertise to accelerate the success of start-ups in high-impact sectors.

Proceedings

D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries and Commerce and Legislative affairs, Government of Telangana highlighted the Telangana government's commitment to establishing a world-class hub for GCCs, backed by progressive policies, cutting-edge infrastructure, a thriving innovation ecosystem and availability of trained manpower. He emphasised the government’s focus is on nurturing an environment that drives innovation, accelerates digital transformation, and contributes to the state's economic growth with an favourable policy framework.

J A Chowdary, Chairperson & Convenor, ISF remarked, “At the International Startup Foundation we are committed to provide platforms that help to identify and facilitate theopportunities of collaboration with startups. The ISFGCC & CEO Summit serves as a critical platform, bringing together key stakeholders - start-ups, global corporations and government leaders - to foster impactful collaborations. Hyderabad’s ecosystem is evolving rapidly and ISF is committed to fostering knowledge-sharing and helping businesses scale globally.”

The International Startup Foundation (ISF) Founder Team, led by Dr. Siva Mahesh Tangutooru, Co-Founder and Managing Trustee of ISF, along with other Co-Founders M Satyendra Kumar Atluri and Seshadri Vangala; spearheaded this initiative. The ISF GCC & CEO Summit aimed to bring together key leaders from Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to discuss and shape a policy framework that positions Telangana as a premier investment destination by fostering a robust ecosystem.

With the rapid evolution of new-age technologies reshaping certain functions within GCCs, the summit also focused on developing a strategic framework to leverage these advancements effectively while enhancing skill development to create new employment opportunities. “A comprehensive report outlining the panel's recommendations will be submitted to facilitate the development of a forward-looking policy framework, further strengthening Hyderabad’s position as India’s GCC hub,” stated Prakash Bodla, Founder & CEO of Aarohan Consulting and Leader for the GCC Vertical at the International Startup Foundation.

A fireside chat was held on the side-lines of the summit with Madhusudan Sai, Founder of the Shri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission, in conversation with Sirisha Voruganti. CEO & MD, Lloyds Technology Centre. The discussion focused on leadership, philanthropy and social impact, offering practical insights for business leaders.

The summit concluded with a high-impact networking session, providing opportunities for entrepreneurs, industry leaders and policymakers to explore potential collaborations.The ISF GCC & CEO Summit 2025 reaffirmed Hyderabad’s position as a premier global business hub, paving the way for further advancements in corporate innovation, global entrepreneurship, and social impact.

