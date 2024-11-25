ISODA Announces 13th Annual TechSummit to Be Held in Kathmandu, Nepal

The Infotech Software Dealers Association (ISODA) has officially announced its 13th annual TechSummit (TSXIII), scheduled to take place from January 24 to 27, 2025. The event will be hosted at the Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, Nepal, bringing together key players from India’s IT channel ecosystem.

Participants and Focus

TSXIII is expected to gather over 100 IT Channel CEOs, including System Integrators, Indian Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and Value-Added Distributors. The summit will feature sessions focusing on industry challenges, technology trends, and strategies for growth.

Summit Agenda and Theme

The summit’s tagline, Align. Build. Conquer., reflects its strategic objectives:

- Align: Engage with peers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and emerging technologies to redefine business strategies.

- Build: Establish networks and develop actionable plans to strengthen business foundations.

- Conquer: Tackle industry challenges by adopting innovative technologies and forming strategic partnerships.

Key Activities



The summit will offer a mix of business discussions and networking opportunities, with activities designed to:

- Showcase technology solutions by OEMs.

- Provide insights into breakthrough technologies and market trends.

- Facilitate collaboration among industry leaders to drive business transformation.

Vinod Kumar, President - of ISODA, remarked, “ISODA’s TechSummit has always been about empowering the IT channel ecosystem to adapt and thrive in the face of constant industry changes. With TSXIII, we aim to create yet another milestone event - where leaders come together to align their goals, build networks, and conquer new frontiers.”

Conclusion

ISODA’s TechSummit is recognized as a premier platform for fostering innovation and collaboration within India’s IT channel community. TSXIII aims to continue this legacy by offering attendees the opportunity to explore solutions, build networks, and align with industry advancements.

