ISODA United Summit 2024 Brings Together Channel Partners, OEMs

The Infotech Software Dealers Association (ISODA) hosted its United Summit 2024 in Kovalam, Kerala, bringing together channel partners, OEMs, and end customers, including C-level IT decision-makers. The event featured discussions, networking opportunities, and celebrations, providing a platform for industry collaboration.

Keynote on Hybrid Cloud Solutions and Repatriation

Sreekumar Balachandran, Global IT Head at Suntech Group and President of the CIO Klub (Kerala Chapter), delivered a keynote address focusing on the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud solutions and the repatriation trend. His speech underscored the importance of collaboration in advancing technological innovations and aligning them with transformative roadmaps.

ISODA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Initiatives

The event commenced with the ISODA Annual General Meeting, where members discussed initiatives to enhance the association's visibility and membership. The Management Committee, with the unanimous support of members, decided to retain the current board for continuity. However, a new appointment was made, with Pratik Shah, Director at ITCG Technologies LLP, being named the new Regional Secretary – West.

This year's summit highlighted the importance of collaboration between channel partners, OEMs, and IT decision-makers in driving technological advancements across the industry.

ISODA United Summit 2024 Features Sponsor Presentations and Leadership Session

At the ISODA United Summit 2024 in Kovalam, Kerala, sponsor presentations were a key focus of the event. Title Sponsor Firemon led the presentations, followed by sessions from Gold Sponsors Scale Fusion and Bahwan Cyber Tek. In the afternoon, Silver Sponsors Fortra, Acronis, Trellix, Efficient IP, and Prophaze conducted their sessions.

Leadership Session: "Know Your Everest"

A notable event highlight was a leadership session titled "Know Your Everest," presented by Kuntal Joisher, the first vegan to scale Mt. Everest twice. Joisher shared insights on overcoming challenges, emphasizing the importance of collaboration.

Panel Discussion: "Setting Expectations"

The summit also featured a panel discussion titled "Setting Expectations," moderated by Rajeev Mamidanna, Managing Director of Synoptiq Infosolutions. The panel included a CIO, OEMs, and channel partners, providing a comprehensive view of ecosystem expectations. Panelists included Sreekumar Balachandran, Sahil Jamnawale of Fortra, Jiten Mehta of Magnamious Systems, Susanth Kurunthil, CEO of Infoparks Kerala, Lakshmi Das of Prophaze, and NK Mehta of Secure Network Solutions.

The discussion provided valuable insights into the expectations and dynamics of the IT ecosystem, with contributions from diverse industry representatives.

