IT Businesses In India React to the Budget's Focus on Make in India

In a previous article, we had pointed towards the main aspects of this Budget which may impact the IT businesses in India.

Advertisment

Post Budget, several leaders from the Indian IT business segment have given their comments about what they think about the Budget.

Although nothing specific related to the IT is outlined in the government's policy this year, the focus on manufacturing, MSMEs, skilling and investment in R&D has attracte the attntion of IT business leaders.

The reactions from the business leaders are given below -

Advertisment

Although major direct impact on the IT sector is not seen in this budget, one thing is certain - India must continue to grow. We anticipate normal growth in the IT sector, with no significant acceleration in the near future. However, simplified tax reforms are likely to create greater demand in the market. As IT business partners, we must adapt by reshuffling our business strategies and diversifying our focus towards more potential sectors and customers, such as medical, agriculture, tourism, electronics and EV manufacturing, MSMEs etc. We are also expecting a rise in demand for cloud-based solutions and managed IT services. --Basant Mehta, Proprietor, BlueBell Computers

The budget’s focus on establishing a National Manufacturing Mission aligns with our goal of engineering in India for Make in India and enhancing the nation's self-reliance in manufacturing. This initiative is poised to attract investments and improve efficiency, positioning Indian companies as globally competitive players. The establishment of five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling is a pivotal move in building a future-ready workforce. This initiative resonates with our commitment to engineering a better future for India's youth through investment in in-demand training programs across Industry 4.0, IoT and advanced manufacturing and collaborating with state governments to upgrade ITIs into technology hubs. Additionally, the allocation of Rs 500 crores for a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education underscores the importance of fostering innovation and research in AI, which will benefit both the education sector and the broader technology landscape. --Warren Harris, CEO & MD, Tata Technologies

Advertisment

The Union Budget 2025 highlights India’s commitment to innovation, skill development, and entrepreneurship, especially in AI and deep tech. The establishment of a Centre of Excellence in AI for education and the expansion of premier institutes like IITs and IISc, showcase India’s forward-thinking approach in preparing our workforce for the future. The integration of AI and digital skills into mainstream education and related investments will ensure better accessibility to technology and infrastructure. With the government’s support to MSMEs aiding AI adoption and promising investments in building the Centres of Excellence and tinkering labs, India’s tech talent and prowess will be set on a high-growth trajectory. Consequently, deep technologies like AI will see accelerated adoption making it critical for businesses to modernize data management for mission-critical AI workloads. Through our intelligent data infrastructure solutions, NetApp is committed to help businesses, startups and professionals leverage AI, Cloud and data solutions. With our focus on data-driven innovation, we are well aligned with the Government’s vision to drive economic growth and global impact through technology. --Puneet Gupta, VP & MD, NetApp India/SAARC

Advertisment

The Union Budget 2025-26 lays a strong foundation for India’s future, with a decisive focus on skilling, AI, and technological innovation. The establishment of five National Centres of Excellence for skilling will enhance India’s global IT leadership, while the PM Research Fellowship’s 10,000 scholarships for IITs and IISc will drive cutting-edge advancements in AI and deep tech. The Centre of Excellence in AI for Education will widen the scope of AI learning, embedding it into India’s academic fabric. Additionally, the government’s push for regulatory reform signals a more agile, innovation-friendly business landscape. This Budget paves the way for a dynamic, inclusive and future-ready India. --Lakshmi Mittra, Senior VP and Head, Clover Academy

We believe the emphasis placed by the Union Budget 2025-26 on research fellowships and skilling will be a game-changer for India's cybersecurity landscape. Through the 10,000 PM Research Fellowships in IITs and IIScs, the Government is fostering an ecosystem where cybersecurity skilling will be accessible to a wider talent pool. The establishment of National Centres of Excellence for Skilling, combined with education in regional languages, will ensure that enterprises of all sizes – especially MSMEs – can build robust cyber defenses without being held back by a talent shortage. We are particularly hopeful seeing the commitment to ease of doing business through regulatory reforms allowing enterprises to scale faster, innovate freely, all the while bolstering their operations with cutting-edge security solutions. This year’s Union Budget lays the foundation for a cyber-resilient India where businesses can thrive securely in an increasingly digital world, powdered by workforce readiness and regulatory agility. --Sunil Sharma, VP, Sales, Sophos India and SAARC

Advertisment

These comments show that the IT business world is optimistic about growth based upon the government's initiatives in manufacturing and skilling.

Read more from Archana Verma