itel Launches Unicorn Max Smartwatch

itel has unveiled its latest innovation, the Unicorn Max Smartwatch. Promising to be brighter, smarter and faster, this device has 1.43 inch curved AMOLED display which boasts a 60Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of luminance, ensuring vibrant visuals even under the harshest sunlight. itel is rapidly expanding its online smart gadgets portfolio and this latest launch is an addition to its much acclaimed product portfolio. Set to make waves in the smartwatch segment, the itel Unicorn Max will be available at a price of just Rs1999/-.

Advertisment

It is crafted with a stainless steel metal frame, sapphire crystal glass and an iconic bezel. With 100+ sports modes, 200+ watch faces and personalised short video watch faces built in, it is designed to match your every mood and move.

Comment

Commenting on the launch, itel’s CEO, Arijeet Talapatra said, “The Unicorn Max is our latest premium offering in a very diverse and exciting product portfolio of smartgadgets. Designed for ’s modern youth who demand both style and durability, it exemplifies itel’s commitment to excellence. This itel Unicorn Max smartwatch is a shining example that world-class innovation doesn’t need a hefty price tag.”

Advertisment

Read from the Editor here

Read DQ Channels Bylines here