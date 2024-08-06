JCDA organized General Body Meeting at Jammu

The Jammu Computer Dealers Association (JCDA) held its General Body meeting in Jammu, attended by over one hundred IT business owners from various regions. The meeting took place at Asia Greens, National Highway Near Nagrota.

The newly elected team of JCDA led this General Body Meeting including Sandeep Malhotra of L S Technologies as President, R C Sharma of Aar Gee Traders as Vice President, Dr Gopal Parthasarthi Sharma of Aarya Technology Ventures as General Secretary, S Jatinder Singh of Royal Infotech as Organizing Secretary and S Gurpreet Singh of Duke Computers as Treasurer of JCDA.

During the meeting, Sandeep Malhotra, President of JCDA, presented an action report since the last General Body Meeting. He emphasized the importance of unity among members and informed them that the association is addressing the issue of long overdue payments owed by government departments to JCDA members.

Organising Secretary Jatinder Singh provided an account of recent events organized by JCDA and encouraged members to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day as per JCDA's program. Treasurer Gurpreet Singh detailed the financial transactions of the association.

The previous JCDA team, led by former President Rohit Jandiyal, received a national-level trophy awarded to the association for being the best regional IT association at a recent event in Delhi.

The meeting was conducted by Dr. Gopal Parthasarthi Sharma, General Secretary of JCDA, and concluded with a vote of thanks from R. C. Sharma, Vice President of JCDA.

JCDA management urged the public, business establishments, and government departments to purchase IT products and services from JCDA Verified Dealers to ensure the best products and services at competitive prices.

