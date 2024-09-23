Juniper Networks enhances AI-Native Networking Platform for Wi-Fi 7

Juniper Networks has introduced several updates to its AI-Native Networking Platform to support the emerging 802.11be Wi-Fi 7 standard. These enhancements are designed to provide higher throughput, lower latency, extended range, and improved reliability for users transitioning to Wi-Fi 7 technology. The updates include the integration of Juniper’s Mist Wi-Fi 7 access points (APs) and high-power campus EX switches, combined with its Mist AI and cloud-native networking and security services.

Maximizing Wi-Fi 7 Capabilities

The introduction of Wi-Fi 7 requires advanced access points and switches to ensure optimal performance and scalability. Juniper’s AI-driven RRM (Radio Resource Management) is now purpose-built for Wi-Fi 7, using reinforced learning to automate operations such as channel, power, and multi-link management. These features aim to provide ongoing support for Wi-Fi 7 networks and optimize capacity and performance.

New AP47 Series Access Points

The new AP47 series is designed to deliver high-performance Wi-Fi 7, with integrated location services powered by advanced AI. These tri-band, four-radio APs support dual-5GHz or dual-6GHz operation and include a dedicated scanning radio. The AP47 also functions as a converged gateway for Wi-Fi, IT, OT, and IoT devices, featuring dual Bluetooth LE (BLE) radios and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology for enhanced business applications.

The AP47 series includes three models:

- AP47 with integrated omni-directional antennas

- AP47D with integrated directional antennas

- AP47E with external antenna connectors

These APs are built on Juniper’s microservices cloud architecture, providing a scalable solution for IoT connectivity and real-time location services.

High-Power EX Series Switches

Juniper has introduced new EX4400-48MXP and EX4400-48XP switches designed to support the demands of Wi-Fi 7 access points and other high-power IoT devices. These switches offer increased multi-gigabit port density and feature an AI-native, cloud-native architecture to streamline IT operations and reduce operational expenses. The switches also support the deployment of smart building solutions, providing power directly to connected devices through the switch, reducing the need for external power infrastructure.

AI-Driven Management and Security

Juniper’s AI-Native platform extends its capabilities with AI-powered management and security features. The company’s AIOps (AI Operations) tools, such as Mist Wired Assurance, Wireless Assurance, and the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant, offer customizable service levels, dynamic packet capture, and real-time troubleshooting. These tools help simplify the management of wired and wireless networks, particularly in complex environments like Wi-Fi.

In addition, Juniper Mist Access Assurance enhances network security by controlling and monitoring access, ensuring that only authorized devices can connect to the network. This is crucial for maintaining the security of sensitive data in high-speed Wi-Fi 7 environments.

Juniper’s latest updates to its AI-Native Networking Platform position the company as a leader in wired and wireless LAN solutions, supporting the transition to Wi-Fi 7. The enhancements provide enterprises with the necessary tools to deploy and manage Wi-Fi 7 networks efficiently while ensuring security and scalability.