Karnataka Cable Association Celebrates Anniversary with Industry

Event Focuses on Collaboration and Innovation in Cable and Internet Sector

Over 400 local cable operators (LCOs) and internet service providers (ISPs) from Karnataka convened on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the Karnataka Cable Association. The event, held under the theme “Empowering Cable Operators Through Knowledge and Unity,” aimed to foster collaboration and innovation within the cable and internet industry.

Industry Participation and Key Highlights

The gathering included participation from companies such as Hathway, GTPL, Digisol Systems, OTT Play, and A Digital IPTV. Karnataka Cable Association President Patrick Raj also attended the event, contributing to its significance.

Digisol Systems Ltd. delivered a presentation showcasing its FTTH (Fiber to the Home) solutions and advanced networking products. The presentation emphasized the role of technological advancements in supporting cable operators and addressing industry challenges.

Focus on Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration

The event provided a platform for attendees to exchange technical knowledge, discuss industry challenges, and explore opportunities for collaboration. Such initiatives are seen as essential for strengthening the cable and internet ecosystem in Karnataka and beyond.

"We are proud to have participated in the Karnataka Cable Association’s anniversary event. A special thanks to Mr. Karthik M, our Area Sales Manager, for showcasing Digisol’s Made in India FTTH solutions and representing the brand with excellence," said Mr. Fazal Tabraze, Regional Sales Manager for South Region, Digisol Systems.

Fazal Tabraze also expressed his gratitude towards organizers, companies, and participants for participating in the anniversary celebration. He emphasized the importance of unity and knowledge-sharing in driving industry forward.

