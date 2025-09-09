Kaspersky Premium earns ‘Approved’ certification for anti-phishing protection

Kaspersky Premium for Windows has received the annual Approved certification from independent testing lab AV-Comparatives. The recognition comes after the product successfully detected 93% of phishing URLs in the latest evaluation, underscoring the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in safeguarding users against one of the most dynamic online threats.

“Leveraging machine learning in anti-phishing tools transforms the phishing detection approach by enabling our solutions to detect threats that are too complex for traditional methods,” said Vladislav Tushkanov, Group Manager, Kaspersky AI Technology Research Centre. “The high results in AV-Comparatives’ certification showcase the advanced protection our solutions provide, giving users an extra layer of digital security.”

AI-powered defence against phishing

Phishing remains one of the fastest-evolving forms of online fraud, now amplified by cybercriminals’ use of AI to generate convincing emails, fake websites, and even synthetic audio or video. This makes attacks increasingly sophisticated and harder for individuals to spot.

In its 2025 evaluation, AV-Comparatives tested more than 200 phishing URLs across different security solutions. To achieve certification, a product needed to block at least 85% of these attempts without generating false positives, particularly on sensitive websites such as online banking. Kaspersky Premium not only met this bar but exceeded it with a 93% detection rate and zero false positives – repeating the high scores achieved in 2024.

Stable results over the years

Since 2011, Kaspersky’s consumer solutions have regularly taken part in the AV-Comparatives Anti-Phishing tests, showing consistent and stable results. In 2024 alone, Kaspersky Consumer Solutions blocked over 67 million phishing attempts with the help of AI-driven protection.

At the core of this protection are two machine learning algorithms. One is based on optical character recognition (OCR), which scans text hidden inside images on phishing sites. The second is a patented model trained on millions of legitimate and fraudulent webpages, enabling it to recognise the subtle markers of phishing attempts with high accuracy.

Together, these AI-based technologies allow Kaspersky’s products to adapt quickly to new forms of phishing, offering users stronger digital privacy and safer online experiences.

