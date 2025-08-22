Keyboards get clever Amkette’s Optimus series taps into India’s multi-device chaos

Amkette has taken aim at a rising digital dilemma, managing multiple devices across platforms. The company launched its latest wireless products, the Optimus and Optimus XL Bluetooth keyboards, promising a clutter-free typing experience across laptops, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Both models come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and a 4-in-1 switch mechanism, allowing users to toggle between four devices using dedicated shortcut buttons. More than a simple input device, the Optimus lineup is being pitched as a hub for users navigating today’s multi-screen lifestyle.

Small footprint or full form: Take your pick

In terms of design, the two keyboards cater to different work styles. The compact Optimus is built for portability and backpack-friendliness. Its bigger sibling, the Optimus XL, retains portability while offering a broader layout for those who prefer a traditional typing setup. Neither skimps on features, and both include a rechargeable battery, signaling an exit from the world of AA cells.

Rajiv Bapna, founder of Amkette, summed up the intent: “These keyboards are designed for the modern user; professionals, students, and casual users, who need their devices to keep up with a fast, multi-tasking lifestyle.”

To complement that, both keyboards support macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS out of the box; an increasingly vital feature as device boundaries blur.

Beyond typing letters: Typing moods and commands

One of the more eye-catching aspects of the new series is the addition of smart keys. In a nod to the new communication culture, the keyboards include dedicated keys for AI access, emojis, screenshots, and other functions. It’s an approach that acknowledges the reality that keyboards today are no longer just for typing documents; they’re used to fire off Slack messages, edit videos, search YouTube, and compose Insta captions.

Despite the utility-driven pitch, Amkette hasn't ignored aesthetics. The company has added a touch of color and flair, likely targeting Gen Z and college students looking for gear that doesn’t feel dull or overly corporate.

Building on a legacy of affordable utility

For over a decade, Amkette has built a reputation for functional, budget-friendly tech products, from the EvoTV range that predated smart TVs for the masses, to its EvoFox gaming brand known for accessible peripherals. The Optimus keyboards are a continuation of that philosophy, slotting into an already diverse ecosystem that includes wireless mice, media gear, gaming accessories, and mobile utilities.

The devices are now available through major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, in addition to Amkette’s official site and retail outlets nationwide.

A play for India’s hybrid digital life

Amkette’s move comes at a time when Indian users are spending increasing amounts of time switching between screens, often simultaneously. With remote work, online classes, digital streaming, and casual gaming all bleeding into one another, a smart keyboard that can juggle devices may no longer be a niche want but a widespread need.

By emphasizing affordability, utility, and personality, Amkette may have found a way to turn a functional accessory into a lifestyle choice—without making too much noise about it.