Keysight Joins AI-RAN Alliance to Advance AI in Mobile Networks

Keysight Technologies has joined the AI-RAN Alliance, a collaborative initiative established in early 2024. The alliance brings together technology, industry, and academic institutions to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into radio access networks (RAN) to improve performance and mobile network capabilities.

AI has the potential to significantly impact wireless communications networks. The complexity of RAN architectures and operations makes it a suitable application for AI to drive more optimal and efficient mobile networks.

The AI-RAN Alliance aims to enhance mobile network efficiency, reduce power consumption, and retrofit existing infrastructure, leveraging advancements in 5G and 6G technologies. The alliance will focus on RAN-related AI research to improve spectral efficiency, optimize architectures, create new AI-driven revenue opportunities, and deploy AI at the network edge to increase operational efficiency.

Keysight Technologies recognizes the potential of AI in shaping future communication systems and their testing requirements. The company is involved in early research projects aimed at optimizing wireless performance and advancing AI learning in wireless communications testing. Keysight is also a member of NIST’s AI Safety Consortium and participates in multiple standards and research initiatives related to AI system validation.

Ardavan Tehrani, Samsung Research, AI-RAN Alliance Board Director, said: “The AI-RAN Alliance is excited to welcome Keysight as a new member. As the wireless industry matures from AI model development to deployment, there is a need for rigorous testing of these models to ensure consistent and expected performance and reliability of AI models. The domain knowledge Keysight brings in these areas will help further the alliance's mission of bringing AI technology to the RAN.”

Giampaolo Tardioli, Vice President, of 6G and Next Generation Technology at Keysight, said: “With our deep expertise in simulation, modeling, and measurement science, Keysight will provide valuable solutions to accelerate the deployment of AI in the RAN and to improve accuracy and trustworthiness of the models of AI in the RAN. Joining the AI-RAN Alliance is a natural choice and another proof point of Keysight’s commitment to enabling innovation across the communication and computing industries. We look forward to collaborating with the other alliance members to help fully realize the potential of AI for wireless systems.”

